PrimeMedia Studios & Broadcast Centre Unveils a Reimagined Independent Broadcast and Recording Studio in Alexandria VA
A major leap forward in content creation capabilities for professional and amateur broadcasters, creators, social media influencers, and podcasters in the DMV.
We believe PrimeMedia will quickly become the DMV’s hub for multimedia innovation and collaboration, enabling creators to push boundaries and share their unique perspectives with the world”ALEXANDRIA, VA, US, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PrimeMedia Studios & Broadcast Centre, a local force in the District of Columbia and the surrounding areas’ media and entertainment industry, is thrilled to announce its reimagined and updated independent network broadcast and recording studios. The reimagination marks a major leap forward in content creation capabilities for broadcast network professionals, and creators in entertainment, legal, politics, and news, as well as social media influencers and podcast enthusiasts across the DMV.
— Robbi Wolgamotti
PrimeMedia’s five newly updated studios boast an array of equipment and facilities designed to meet the evolving needs of the DMV’s network broadcasters and the area’s exploding content creation market. PrimeMedia aims to empower the DMV’s young and old, novice and expert, and professional and amateur storytellers, podcasters, and creators to bring their visions to life with unrivaled production value and innovation.
Key features of PrimeMedia’s studios include:
1. Five high-definition studios each equipped for live television broadcasting, and audio and video recording with at least five HD broadcast cameras, lighting systems, audio equipment, and sound dampening to ensure crystal-clear video and audio production quality, setting a new standard for broadcasting excellence.
2. Each studio is green screen capable, enabling creators to transport their audiences into any virtual setting or backdrop, unlocking limitless creative possibilities.
3. The individual studios can be controlled privately or remotely by engineers in PrimeMedia’s professional broadcast master control room which ensures multiple seamless live television, radio, or streaming broadcasts, with a NewTek Tricaster switcher, real-time chyron capabilities, and audio mixing tools to deliver engaging and captivating content.
4. Each studio offers live internet audio and video streaming options for podcasters and creators, providing a direct connection to their audience and fostering real-time engagement.
As an independent studio, PrimeMedia welcomes creators from diverse backgrounds and industries, fostering a vibrant community of artists, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders. Through its non-profit arm, the Back 2 One Multimedia Education Foundation, PrimeMedia plans to collaborate with local educational institutions and organizations to provide workshops and training programs to nurture the next generation of talent so they too can tell their stories and enrich their communities.
"We are incredibly excited to introduce our newly updated broadcast and recording studios to the DMV’s creative community," said Robbi Wolgamotti, the visionary behind PrimeMedia Studios & Broadcast Centre. "Our sole purpose is to provide a platform where storytellers can thrive, leveraging the best technology and world-class facilities. We believe this studio will quickly become the DMV’s hub for multimedia innovation and collaboration, enabling creators to push boundaries and share their unique perspectives with the world."
To celebrate PrimeMedia Studios & Broadcast Centre’s reimagination an exclusive re-launch event will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the updated studios, witness live demonstrations, and connect with like-minded individuals in the industry. Reservations are requested.
For more information about PrimeMedia, the services offered, and upcoming events, please visit PrimeMedia's website (www.primemediadc.com), or contact Robbi Wolgamotti at rwolgamotti@primemediadc.com.
About PrimeMedia Studios & Broadcast Centre.
PrimeMedia Studios & Broadcast Centre is a forward-thinking independent broadcast and video and podcast recording studio, providing creators with world-class facilities to produce exceptional content. With a commitment to innovation, technology, and fostering a collaborative community, PrimeMedia aims to revolutionize the way stories are told and shared across various media platforms.
Robbi Wolgamotti
Prime Media Studios & Broadcast Centre
+1 703-587-1776
rwolgamotti@primemediadc.com