Cà Mau to host Shrimp Festival, OCOP Products Network Connection Forum

VIETNAM, August 2 - HCM CITY — The Shrimp Festival and One Commune, One Product (OCOP) Products Network Connection Forum will take place in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Cà Mau on December 13-16, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

The event will feature more than 600 booths showcasing shrimp products and shrimp farming models.

It will help connect shrimp producers, processing companies, consumers and exporters, and boost the shrimp sector’s sustainable growth, said Lê Văn Sử, deputy chairman of the provincial People’s Committee.

It will also promote the potential of economic and tourism development in the province to attract domestic and foreign investors and help stimulate consumption of Cà Mau OCOP products and local specialties.

As one of key events of the Cà Mau-Destination 2023 programme, the Shrimp Festival will include several trade, investment and tourism promotion seminars and a range of culture and entertainment activities.

It is expected to attract 10,000 visitors.

The province has 280,000ha of shrimp, accounting for 40 per cent of the country’s total shrimp farm area.

The shrimp output reaches more than 220,000 tonnes, equivalent to 22 per cent of the country’s shrimp production. — VNS