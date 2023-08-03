PRESS RELEASE: UPDATE – HAWAI’I STATE CAPITOL TO EXPAND SECURITY MEASURES

HONOLULU – Due to electrical and installation requirements, enhanced screening (metal detection) at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol will be delayed and implementation will be announced at a later date.

July 7, 2023

HONOLULU – Due to supply chain, equipment calibration, and additional installation requirement issues; enhanced screening (metal detection) at the Hawai’i State Capitol is tentatively scheduled to begin August 7.

July 3, 2023

HONOLULU – Beginning Monday, July 10, the Hawai’i State Capitol will join 37 other state capitols that have incorporated metal detection into their security measures. Arekat Pacific Security, Inc. (DBA API Security) has recently been awarded an Unarmed Security Guard Services contract for the State Capitol and will be administering metal detection. This new security measure will be deployed at three entrances, two at rotunda (street) level elevators and one at the chamber level (basement).

The State Sheriffs will continue to respond to calls for assistance as well as provide a law enforcement patrol presence in and around the capitol complex. “This added layer of security is a step forward that will make the State Capitol a safer place for all,” said Department of Public Safety Director Tommy Johnson. Comptroller Keith Regan who leads the Department of Accounting and General Services added that “We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of the general public, our employees and our elected officials. Installing and operating this new equipment will allow us to efficiently and effectively conduct screening at the Capitol with the goal of improving security.”

# # #

For Information Contact:

Tony Benabese

Public Information Officer

Hawai’i Department of Accounting and General Services

Office: 808-586-0404

[email protected]

Toni Schwartz

Public Information Officer

Hawai’i Department of Public Safety

Office: 808-587-1358

[email protected]