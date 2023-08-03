Renowned Entrepreneur Ora Lockett Launches Her Latest Book: "Entrepreneurship Done Easy"
Through her book "Entrepreneurship Done Easy," Ora Lockett guides aspiring business owners with Christian principles for success.FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ora Lockett, the esteemed Founder and CEO of The Gr8full Company & The Build Gr8ness Network, is proud to announce the release of her highly anticipated book, "Entrepreneurship Done Easy: God's Plan for Your Life is Bigger Than You Could Ever Dream Of." This remarkable publication marks Ora's fourth venture into the world of inspiring and empowering literature.
"Entrepreneurship Done Easy" is a comprehensive guide for aspiring entrepreneurs, offering invaluable insights and principles from a Christian perspective. Ora Lockett, a visionary entrepreneur herself, brings her wealth of experience and knowledge to the forefront, presenting readers with the tools they need to succeed in the business world while staying true to their faith and principles.
In this book, Ora delves into the essence of entrepreneurship, emphasizing the importance of creativity, innovation, and problem-solving through the lens of God's principles and promises. Through her guidance, readers can identify promising business concepts and assess their capabilities, allowing them to navigate the entrepreneurial landscape with confidence and conviction.
The release of "Entrepreneurship Done Easy" comes from Ora's unmatchable passion for holistic therapy and her desire to make a meaningful impact in the lives of others. As the Founder of The Gr8full Company & The Build Gr8ness Network, she has been devoted to creating all-natural products, including skincare, haircare, and teas, to promote overall health and wellness.
In addition to her ventures in holistic therapy, Ora's discovery of her talent for writing and publishing has been a remarkable journey. Her earlier works have garnered significant attention, making her a recognized and respected author in business, health, and wellness.
"As a Christian entrepreneur, I believe that success in business is deeply rooted in faith and divine guidance," Ora stated. "Through 'Entrepreneurship Done Easy,' I aim to provide aspiring business owners with the knowledge and inspiration they need to build successful ventures while honoring their faith."
The book also takes readers through the process of developing a solid biblical business plan and strategies. Incorporating spiritual principles into their entrepreneurial journey encourages readers to create sustainable and purpose-driven enterprises.
"Entrepreneurship Done Easy" is available exclusively on Amazon as a Kindle edition, making it easily accessible to readers worldwide. Whether you are a seasoned entrepreneur or just beginning your business journey, Ora's latest book promises to be an invaluable resource for all ages.
Ora Lockett is an esteemed entrepreneur, visionary, and author hailing from O'Fallon, Illinois. With a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville and a Master's in Clinical and School Psychology from Lindenwood University, Ora's diverse educational background has contributed to her multifaceted success.
