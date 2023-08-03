Sophia Nesterova Was Awarded “Best Acting Debut” At Cannes World Film Festival
Sophia Nesterova was awarded for her acting role in the film RECEDING.UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sophia Nesterova's monumental achievement at the prestigious Cannes World Film Festival was winning the esteemed award for "Best Acting Debut." Her remarkable accomplishment came after she had been diagnosed with Alopecia Areata in 2019. Sophia's inspiring story was beautifully transformed into a powerful film entitled "RECEDING," which highlighted the significance of authentic storytelling in the world of cinema.
Drawn by her real-life journey, the producer Adriana Kostetska , who saw the magic in Sophia's story, Along with the talented Director Renee Garcia and Sophia's mom, Valentyna Nesterova-Ashakhmetova, as the executive producer and story writer, they create a short film based on the real story "RECEDING." Each scene was carefully crafted of Sophia's impactful journey.
"RECEDING" was received with immense appreciation and critical acclaim, winning multiple awards across various prestigious film festivals.
Awards:
- Award Winner “Best Film/Script” at the New York International Film Awards
- Gold Award Winner “Best Child Actress” at Best Actor & Director Awards-New York
- Award Winner “Best Short Film” at the Chicago Feedback Festival
- Award Winner “Best Youth Actress” at Venice Shorts Film Awards
- Award Winner “Best Acting Debut” at Cannes World Film Festival
In addition to its success, "RECEDING" has also been nominated in several categories. This includes:
- Nominee “Best Actress” at Chicago Indie Film Awards
- Nominee “Best Narrative Short Film” at the Cannes World Film Festival
- Nominee “Best Short Film” at the Chicago Filmmakers Awards
- Nominee “Short Film” at the Various Artists Independent Film Festival
Beyond the red carpets and flashing cameras, Sophia's journey has touched hearts worldwide, inspiring individuals to embrace their true selves fearlessly.
Our sincerest congratulations to Sophia Nesterova and the entire "RECEDING" team for crafting such a moving masterpiece. Their exceptional work shines a light on the power of storytelling and the undeniable strength of the human spirit.
To learn more about RECEDING film journey and work, visit: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt26895744
Media Relations
YOU4YOU Entertainment
you4youproduction@gmail.com