Unveiling Paradise: New Caledonia Tourism on mission to attract Japanese tourists

On Tuesday, August 1st, New Caledonia Tourism organised a major event in Tokyo, targeting 84 Japanese media representatives to showcase the captivating allure of the destination and leave a lasting impression. The event offered an opportunity for New Caledonia Tourism’s President, Mr. Mickaël Forrest, and Managing Director, Ms. Julie Laronde, to reaffirm the destination’s strong commitment to investing in the Japanese tourism market. This includes the redeployment of a local agency and the announcement of significant promotional initiatives.

Before the crisis, Japan ranked as New Caledonia’s 3rd largest tourist market. However, post-crisis, the number of Japanese visitors to the island was down by 59% compared to 2019.

To boost recovery and contend with fierce competition from destinations such as Hawaii and Guam, which respectively offer 24 and 9 direct flights per week to Japan, New Caledonia Tourism plans to intensify its promotional efforts in the Japanese market in the coming months.

In June, after two years of shared representation with Aircalin, NCT began recruiting a new agency specifically dedicated to Japan, Mile Post Consultants. The main objectives of this partnership are to:

Develop and tailor the promotional strategy to suit the specific characteristics of the Japanese market.

Launch communication campaigns to increase awareness of the destination.

Inform and invite Japanese media and influencers to generate extensive media coverage.

Provide training to Japanese retailers and negotiate joint tactical campaigns to boost holiday sales.

Foster curiosity and respond to inquiries from Japanese consumers through various channels such as social networks, newsletters, and phone interactions.

Throughout July, several unique promotional actions were carried out in collaboration with online tour operator Veltra, Japan Airlines, Melvita cosmetics boutiques and JATA organization, with support from Aircalin.

On August 1st, NCT Japan invited prominent Japanese media representatives to Tokyo’s Ginza Six center for an extensive presentation on the destination and its new tourism offerings. The event was followed by a press conference and networking session, where journalists had the opportunity to ask questions and participate in recruiting around fifteen of them for an upcoming media trip in September. The event, hosted by NCT President Mickaël Forrest, Managing Director Julie Laronde, and Aircalin representatives, aims to reassure and attract Japanese travelers while generating substantial media coverage in the weeks and months to come.

From left to right: F. Sakakibara (NCT Japan), M. Inada (JATA), M. Forrest (GNC), J. Laronde (NCT), K. Ikehata (JATA), M. Saito (NCT Japan) and K. Abe (JATA).

Additionally, NCT’s management presence will facilitate engagement with Japanese resellers through meetings with several officials from JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents) and the announcement of registrations opening for professionals attending the next annual “RDV in New Caledonia” Workshop in Lifou on November 9th. Over a dozen key Japanese resellers will be invited to the workshop.

This dual visibility with media and professionals will be complemented until the year end by several digital campaigns targeting the public, particularly focused on our most promising marketing niches. There will also be training seminars, such as the JTB Overseas Travel EXPO in Tokyo and Osaka, and the promotion of key New Caledonian events like the Marathon and golf tournaments.

All these efforts aim to establish New Caledonia as “the island closest to paradise” in the hearts of the Japanese people.