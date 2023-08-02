B.C., Canada help farmers with climate adaptation, drought

CANADA, August 2 - B.C. farmers and ranchers can better prepare for and mitigate impacts of climate change, while continuing to support the province’s food security and a sustainable environment through funding from the governments of Canada and British Columbia.

Funding is available via the Beneficial Management Practices (BMP) program.

“The Government of Canada is committed to helping our agricultural producers mitigate the impacts of climate change,” said Lawrence MacAulay, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. “This investment will offer B.C. farmers the support they need to adapt their operations to be more resilient to the impacts of climate change, while protecting food security and the environment for future generations.”

The BMP program is open for its first round of applications. There is $4 million available to help producers throughout the province become more resilient and contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment with projects that improve:

waste management;

air-quality control;

emissions control;

soil and riparian integrity;

water quality; and

environmental impacts.

“B.C. farmers are on the front line of climate change and we are continuing to support them as they work hard to continue feeding the province, even as they face climate-related challenges, such as drought and wildfires,” said Pam Alexis, B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture and Food. “That is why we are investing in programs like this, which take a proactive forward-looking approach so producers can prepare for future climate impacts and take actions to mitigate them. Both the BMP program and our recently launched Agricultural Water Infrastructure program support projects to improve water management and water supply for crops and livestock, resulting in more agricultural production and strengthened food security.”

A change to the program, which has run for more than 15 years, is the elimination of a previous lifetime cap on funding. This means that all producers, including previous program participants, are eligible for funding for the upcoming year. Eligible applicants must have a complete environmental farm plan, which helps producers identify environmental strengths and potential risks on their farms and ranches.

With large parts of the province being hit by drought conditions early in the season, farmers and ranchers can apply for BMP projects that pertain to water storage, such as building dugouts and roof rainwater-harvesting systems, as well as water conservation, such as improved irrigation-system management and irrigation scheduling.

“IAF is committed to delivering this vital program to B.C.’s agriculture producers,” said Jack DeWit, chair, Investment Agriculture Foundation of BC (IAF) board of directors. “Our team is confident we can effectively support farmers and ranchers across the province as they implement proactive management practices to benefit their operations and the environment.”

The $4 million is from the Province’s CleanBC initiative and the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP). Sustainable CAP is a five-year (2023-28), $3.5-billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen competitiveness, innovation and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector.

The BMP program is being delivered by the Investment Agriculture Foundation of BC. To apply, visit: https://iafbc.ca/environmental-farm-plan/#aboutBMP

Quick Facts:

In addition to the $4 million available to B.C. producers for projects through the BMP program, $2 million from the as-much-as $20-million Agricultural Water Infrastructure program will be distributed through the BMP program for water infrastructure.

from the as-much-as $20-million Agricultural Water Infrastructure program will be distributed through the BMP program for water infrastructure. Additionally, as much as $5 million from the $20-million Fraser Valley Flood Mitigation Program will be allocated for flood-mitigation BMP projects in the Fraser Valley.

Sustainable CAP is providing the BMP program with $1 million a year during the next five years.

Sustainable CAP includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5-billion commitment that is cost-shared 60% federally and 40% provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

Under the previous partnership agreement, the BMP program supported more than 1,750 projects on B.C. farms and ranches between 2018 and 2023.

