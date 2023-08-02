Submit Release
Drivers encouraged to plan ahead for B.C. Day long weekend travel

CANADA, August 2 - People travelling along the Malahat (Highway 1) are encouraged to plan ahead and avoid peak travel times for a safer, more relaxed journey this B.C. Day long weekend.

Significant traffic congestion is expected along the corridor starting on Thursday evening, Aug. 3, 2023, due to the long weekend, local events and a busy summer travel season. To ensure a smoother journey, consider leaving early in the morning or later in the evening when traffic is likely to be lighter.

Drivers should plan their journeys with extra time to reach their destinations and be prepared for hot temperatures. Pack plenty of water, food and supplies for passengers and pets.

Although no traffic disruptions are planned at the Malahat Tunnel Hill project site during the long weekend, construction speed limits will remain in effect.

To support the flow of traffic, work at the site will be paused from noon on Friday, Aug. 4, until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

Drivers are reminded to drive for the conditions and observe traffic-management personnel and signs in the area.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/

