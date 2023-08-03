Submit Release
MEDIA BRIEFING: HII Joint Network Engineering and Emerging Operations (J-NEEO) Task Order Award

MCCLEAN, Va., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:     Please join Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of HII’s Mission Technologies division, for a briefing on the significance of HII’s recent $1.4 billion Joint Network Engineering and Emerging Operations (J-NEEO) task order award.
       
      Green will be joined by on the conference call by:
     
  • Todd Gentry, president, C5ISR business group, HII’s Mission Technologies division
  • Bryan P.S. van Reesema, program director, J-NEEO program, HII’s Mission Technologies division
Press Release: https://hii.com/news/hii-awarded-joint-network-engineering-emerging-operations-task-order-2023
 
When:     Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023
      2:30 p.m. Eastern USA
       
Where:     Conference call. Details to be provided on RSVP.
       
RSVP:     Greg McCarthy: gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com
       
This briefing is restricted to journalists.


About HII
HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, please visit:


