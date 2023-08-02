Governor Abbott Announces Dalhart Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop

TEXAS, August 2 - August 2, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Dalhart will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Wednesday, August 9.

"Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. Working alongside local leaders like those in the City of Dalhart, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be in attendance to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Dalhart workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Dalhart will join 42 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to attend in person or online.

To join virtually, visit: https://bit.ly/TMO_Dalhart

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Dalhart

Wednesday, August 9 at 6:00 PM

Dalhart City Hall

205 Rock Island Ave

Dalhart, TX 79022

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/233834135683205/

Questions may be directed to: Bryce Jones, City of Dalhart, cdm@dalharttx.gov, 806-244-5511

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities