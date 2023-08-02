Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas Diabetes Council

TEXAS, August 2 - August 2, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Christopher Carmona, Sharon Lemons, and John Trischitti, III the Texas Diabetes Council for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Council addresses issues affecting people with diabetes in Texas and advises the Texas Legislature on legislation that is needed to develop and maintain a statewide system of quality education services to all people with diabetes and health professionals who offer diabetes treatment and education.

Christopher Carmona of Houston is managing member of The Carmona Firm, PLLC. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, American Bar Association, and the Houston Bar Association. Additionally, he is a volunteer member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Carmona received a Bachelor of Arts from Marymount Manhattan College and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.

Sharon Lemons of Saginaw is the lead dietitian of MHMR of Tarrant County. She currently serves as the Texas House of Delegates Representative for the Behavioral Health Nutrition Council. Lemons received a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics and Institutional Administration and a Master of Science in Nutrition from Texas Woman’s University.

John Trischitti, III of Midland is the executive director of the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin. Trischitti received a Bachelor of Arts from Wayland Baptist University and a Master of Library Science from the University of North Texas.