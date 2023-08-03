Submit Release
TBI Secures Charges For Man In Connection To Monday’s Shooting In Memphis

MEMPHIS – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have secured warrants, charging a Stanton man in connection to an ongoing shooting investigation.

At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, agents began investigating the Monday incident. Agents determined that, just before 12:30 p.m., a man, later identified as Joel Alejandro Bowman (DOB 5/22/1990), attempted to enter a Memphis school in the 300 block of South White Station Road while armed with a handgun. Though unsuccessful, agents determined Bowman fired shots in the immediate area before driving away. At approximately 1:30 p.m., a Memphis police officer located the vehicle linked to the incident in the 4800 block of McCory Street. Once stopped, Bowman exited the vehicle holding a firearm, and the situation escalated, resulting in the officer firing his service weapon, striking Bowman. No officers were hurt in the incident.

Today, agents secured and served Bowman with warrants, charging him with one count each of Carrying Weapons on School Property, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Possessing a Firearm During the Commission or Attempt to Commit a Dangerous Felony, and Assault Against a First Responder. At the time of this release, he remained hospitalized in Memphis.

