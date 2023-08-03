Full closure of the eastbound H-1 Freeway on-ramp from the Pali Highway on Aug. 5

Main, News Posted on Aug 2, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that the eastbound H-1 Freeway on-ramp from the Pali Highway will be closed on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

Motorists wanting to access the eastbound H-1 Freeway are advised to turn left onto Vineyard Boulevard and continue eastbound to the H-1 Freeway on-ramp.

Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with traffic control. First responders and TheBus will not be allowed through the work zone. All work is weather-permitting.

