NSF announces International Multilateral Partnerships for Resilient Education and Science System in Ukraine

The U.S. National Science Foundation joined national funding organizations from five European countries for the signing of a memorandum of understanding announcing a new partnership initiative. The new memorandum outlines a research initiative called the International Multilateral Partnerships for Resilient Education and Science System in Ukraine (IMPRESS-U).

IMPRESS-U is an NSF-led, jointly funded program with two primary goals: to support excellence in science and engineering research, education and innovation through international collaboration; and to promote the integration of Ukrainian scientists into the international research community.

Through engagement with partner countries in Eastern Europe that are already hosting Ukrainian researchers, this MOU will offer significantly enhanced opportunities for researchers and students to work on multilateral, international collaborative research projects. NSF and partner agencies will promote these international partnerships for the future of science to ensure resilience of the STEM research and education enterprise.

"Today's grand challenges transcend national borders and scientific disciplines, requiring robust collaborations with likeminded partners around the globe," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "This unique multilateral funding opportunity builds on prior NSF investments and bilateral agreements to create a unique and exciting opportunity drawing on our nations' collective strengths to unleash new talent, ideas and innovations at speed and scale. Together we will increase efficiency within international partnerships, support scientific staff, and contribute to building a modern ecosystem of research, education and innovation in Ukraine."

NSF is joined by the Estonian Research Council, the Latvian Council of Science, the Research Council of Lithuania, Poland's National Science Centre , the Polish National Agency for Academic Exchange, the National Research Foundation of Ukraine, the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine , and the U.S. Office of Naval Research , as well as private donors and foundations.

This partnership initiative capitalizes on prior activities and provides for a multilateral arrangement to enable U.S. researchers to submit international collaborative proposals to NSF. The proposals are expected to undergo a single review process at NSF and to be jointly funded by participating agencies. Each proposal must engage researchers from the U.S., Ukraine and at least one other country involved in this initiative. It is expected that joint funding will be provided in such a way that each country funds their own researchers. Researchers affiliated exclusively with Ukrainian institutions may be supported by private donors and foundations through the U.S. National Academies (in accordance with National Research Foundation of Ukraine eligibility rules).

The memorandum serves as a framework for cooperation among the partners — commencing this summer and continuing for the next three years — to present plans for the coordination and execution of future discussions and activities, including joint solicitations, meetings, workshops and conferences. It also generalizes the processes and requirements related to projects' submission, review and funding.

NSF expects to make 10-15 collaborative international awards subject to availability of funds and quality of proposals.

To learn more, visit NSF's International Collaborations (Ukraine) webpage.