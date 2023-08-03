Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,624 in the last 365 days.

Micro-inverter Market Size Growth Opportunities Industry Trends and Analysis

Chicago, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Micro-inverter Market by Offering, Communication Technology, Type, Power Rating, Connection Type, Sales Channel, Application (Residential, Commercial, and PV Power Plant), and Geography". Micro-inverters offer several benefits and have gained traction over the past few years. One of the main advantages of micro-inverter systems is that each panel is monitored and optimized individually to generate maximum power.  The significant rise in demand for micro-inverters can be attributed to a growing number of solar rooftop installations in residential and commercial applications.

Key Market Players in Micro-inverter

  • Enphase Energy (US),
  • Darfon Electronics (Taiwan),
  • Altenergy Power System (US),
  • ReneSola (China),
  • AEconversion (Germany).

Micro-Inverter Market Dynamics:

Driver: Technical advantages of micro-inverters over conventional solar inverters

Micro-inverters have several technical advantages over other conventional string and central solar inverters. Micro-inverter delivers a maximum potential output of the photovoltaic (PV) system. The main advantage is their ability to maintain a robust and consistent flow of power despite the shading of one or more of its panels; this has increased micro-inverters popularity among end users. Hence, micro-inverters are largely deployed with solar panels

Ask for PDF Brochure -: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=43340469

Opportunity:  Technological innovations in inverters to improve their capabilities

Increased electricity requirements and the related rise in electricity costs have led to a demand for the development of efficient solar inverter technologies. Thus, new inverter technologies are being developed and introduced to cater to customers' unmet requirements. Over the years, micro-inverters have been developed using various architectures to improve their performance. In addition, several micro-inverter manufacturers have adopted partnership and collaboration strategies to expand their business operations, diversify their product offerings, enhance their technology portfolio, and improve overall performance. A few major players in the micro-inverter market collaborate with various companies to enhance their product offerings by inculcating new technologies in their products.

INQUIRY BEFORE BUY :-

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=43340469

Challenge: Pricing pressure on manufacturers of micro-inverters

Solar PV systems are witnessing increased global demand as they generate green power to reduce dependence on grid power. With decreasing prices of solar modules, micro-inverters account for a large share of the overall installation costs of these modules. This results in downward price pressure on manufacturers of micro-inverters. As the overall costs of residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-based solar systems are reducing, inverter companies are bound to reduce the prices of their products. Solar module manufacturers are enduring more pressure than manufacturers of micro-inverters in terms of reduction in the costs of their products. Manufacturers of micro-inverters find it difficult to accommodate this change and allow price drops in their inverters. These price drops can be primarily attributed to the development of low-cost equipment and compressed profit margins, which are indicators of the overall price decline in micro-inverters in the coming future.

“Browse in-depth TOC on " Micro-inverter Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

143 – Tables
55 – Figures
179 – Pages

Opportunity:  Technological innovations in inverters to improve their capabilities

Increased electricity requirements and the related rise in electricity costs have led to a demand for the development of efficient solar inverter technologies. Thus, new inverter technologies are being developed and introduced to cater to customers' unmet requirements. Over the years, micro-inverters have been developed using various architectures to improve their performance. In addition, several micro-inverter manufacturers have adopted partnership and collaboration strategies to expand their business operations, diversify their product offerings, enhance their technology portfolio, and improve overall performance. A few major players in the micro-inverter market collaborate with various companies to enhance their product offerings by inculcating new technologies in their products.

Challenge: Pricing pressure on manufacturers of micro-inverters

Solar PV systems are witnessing increased global demand as they generate green power to reduce dependence on grid power. With decreasing prices of solar modules, micro-inverters account for a large share of the overall installation costs of these modules. This results in downward price pressure on manufacturers of micro-inverters. As the overall costs of residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-based solar systems are reducing, inverter companies are bound to reduce the prices of their products. Solar module manufacturers are enduring more pressure than manufacturers of micro-inverters in terms of reduction in the costs of their products. Manufacturers of micro-inverters find it difficult to accommodate this change and allow price drops in their inverters. These price drops can be primarily attributed to the development of low-cost equipment and compressed profit margins, which are indicators of the overall price decline in micro-inverters in the coming future.

Related Reports:

Battery Energy Storage Market by Element, Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Advanced Lead Acid, Flow), Connection Type (On-Grid and Off-Grid), Ownership (Customer Owned, Third-Party Owned, Utility Owned), Energy Capacity - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/battery-energy-storage-system-market-112809494.html 


About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Micro-inverter Market Size Growth Opportunities Industry Trends and Analysis

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more