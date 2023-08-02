NEWS RELEASE: DLIR Announces Award of State Apprenticeship Expansion Grant

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) today announced the U.S. Department of Labor (U.S. DOL) awarded Hawaiʻi $485,001 in State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula funds to expand Registered Apprenticeship programs in the state and enhance the National Apprenticeship system.

“The resumption of long-dormant formula funding by the Biden Administration for Registered Apprenticeship Programs will significantly enhance Hawaiʻi’s ability to expand apprenticeship and further diversify the industries that utilize registered apprenticeships,” said Jade T. Butay, DLIR Director.

Registered Apprenticeships are a cost-effective way for employers to train their employees while fostering worker productivity, loyalty, and reliability. Apprenticeships also benefit workers, who can earn while they learn. Given that many people cannot afford to quit working to pursue training or education, apprenticeships can also help address inequities in the labor market.

“Apprenticeships are critical to ensuring Hawaiʻi’s businesses and workers are equipped with the talent and skills needed as Hawaiʻi’s economy evolves,” said Director Butay. “Expanding Registered Apprenticeship programs across the state that reflects the diversity of our workers also targets underrepresented populations and underserved communities.”

Registered Apprenticeship

Registered Apprenticeships are unique long-term training programs that combines on-the-job learning with related training Instruction, which allow job seekers to learn specialized skills for various trades and occupations. In Hawai‘i, there are over 100 registered apprenticeship programs available that represent a wide variety of occupations. After completing training, an apprentice becomes a journeyworker and can earn a higher salary as well as pursue career goals as a foreman, supervisor, contractor, or even set up their own business.

For lists of construction trades and non-construction trades please visit:

https://labor.hawaii.gov/wdd/files/2021/05/List-Construction-Apprenticeships-01.04.21.pdf

https://labor.hawaii.gov/wdd/files/2021/01/Revised-List-of-Non-Construction-Apprenticeship-Programs-1.20.21.pdf

