Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,567 in the last 365 days.

Re: Road Closure - Vt Rt 105 Coventry

This roadways is now back open. Thank you for your patience and please continue to drive safely. 



From: Smith, Kai via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 2:28 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure - Vt Rt 105 Coventry

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vermont Route 105 in Coventry is closed due a vehicle crash.  The closure is near 1247 Vt Route 105 in Coventry. Currently there is no estimate on the duration of the closure.  Specific details of the crash are not yet known.

 

Updates will be provided as details are available.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

You just read:

Re: Road Closure - Vt Rt 105 Coventry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more