Callus Company, the Teenage Internship Platform, Successfully Secures Seed Investment
The Internship selection page from the Sprint Program website. Students can choose internships that match their desired career paths.
'Reshaping the future of youth career education'... Callus Company secures seed fundingSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Callus Company, a startup providing specialized education services aimed at delivering an intensive on-site experience to teenagers through their 'Sprint Program', has successfully secured seed investment from YL Partners and undisclosed private investors. Despite being in operation for less than a year, Callus Company, a portfolio company of the global venture capital firm, Antler, has seen its value soar to more than KRW 5 billion ($4.3 million) through this investment.
Callus Company has gained attention with its innovative approach to solving the problem of career exploration for teenagers. By offering students an internship experience with startups, they help young people understand the overall process of their aspiring job, thereby educating them about the connection between academic study and career. Furthermore, it fosters the spirit of entrepreneurship. The distinguishing aspect of the Sprint Program compared to conventional internships lies in its curriculum, which is designed from an educational engineering perspective and offers highly detailed and structured education, training, and assignments.
For instance, teenagers interested in medicine and applied sciences can get hands-on experience at a startup operating in the field of microbiomes, while those intrigued by neuroscience can participate as interns in a startup creating dementia prevention app services. Through this approach, students experience the practical applications of their academic field and profession they are interested in, and gain a profound understanding of the practical business landscape by planning and proposing actual projects.
YL Partners chose to invest in Callus Company after recognizing its unique and creative business model that addresses the issue of teenagers' career choices. The undisclosed private investor also mentioned that Callus Company's service reduces the gap between education and occupation, assisting teenagers to gain a clear understanding and confidence about their career path.
Callus Company plans to strengthen its educational curriculum with the recent investment and build a foundation to provide on-site experiences to more students through partnerships with startups in various fields.
Ryan Kim, the CEO of Callus Company, said, "Choosing a career path is a critical process that significantly influences students' lives. At Callus Company, we assist students in gaining a clear comprehension of their future professions through firsthand experiences. Through this investment, we plan to expand the services of Callus Company and invest more in technological development."
The recent investment in Callus Company reaffirms the growth potential of educational startups and is expected to greatly aid in expanding services and development. In particular, the company has been acknowledged for its high value in creating social worth by offering students actual on-site experiences and contributing to narrowing the gap between academics and the field. It is expected that they will facilitate a more realistic exploration of career paths.
