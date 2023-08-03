Break-Out Dark Fiction Author P. L. Hampton Releases “Shadowland”

Shadowland Book Cover

Shadowland Book Cover

Author P.L. Hampton

Author P.L. Hampton

Weaving history and horror with familial threads, a new voice in Black Literature has emerged from Running Wild’s RIZE Press.

My novel not only incorporates African and Black themes into the story but also adds the dynamics of family and love. In the end, Shadowland is about a father's love for his children and his family”
— P.L. Hampton
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA , UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Prepare to delve into the realms of terror and intrigue in the genre-blending book Shadowland. Authored by a break-out voice in horror, P. L. Hampton, this thought-provoking page turner is set to release on September 5, 2023, from Running Wild’s RIZE press.

When Aaron Langford receives a Yoruba Divination Board as a housewarming gift, he doesn’t know it will open the door to a supernatural realm, one that takes both his children, sending Aaron on a journey to find them in the Shadowland.

Hampton blends historical facts and fiction, inviting readers to ponder the origins of the Yoruba Divination Board, also known as a Talking Board, while immersing them in the Langford family’s journey.

Having himself acquired such an artifact—and raised by a mother who sees spirits—Hampton delivers an authentic experience. “My novel not only incorporates African and Black themes into the story but also brings the dynamics of family and love. In the end, Shadowland is about a father’s love for his children and his family,” says Hampton.

In Shadowland, Hampton explores the rich past and present tapestry of African American culture, merging it with the macabre and the uncanny, all while paying homage to the resilience and depth of a society steeped in history.

Shadowland is available for pre-order in e-book and paperback formats from RIZE publishing on Amazon. You can also request an advance reading copy on NetGalley.
ISBN Paperback: 978-1- 955062-80-0
Price: $19.99

About P.L. Hampton
P. L. Hampton, an emerging dark fiction author, draws readers into a world of ancient artifacts, family, and the hidden shadows of the past. Born and raised in Seattle, Washington, Hampton is a college professor and is pursuing his JD. He balances his academic pursuits with his passion for writing. Hampton spent nearly twelve years working in the finance industry, gaining experiences that shaped his rich, layered narratives. He resides in San Diego with his wife, Tonya, where he explores the fascinating intersection of history and horror. Discover more about P. L. Hampton’s unique storytelling on: LinkedIn.

Desiree Duffy
Black Chateau
email us here

You just read:

Break-Out Dark Fiction Author P. L. Hampton Releases “Shadowland”

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Desiree Duffy
Black Chateau
Company/Organization
Black Chateau
PO Box 721090
Norman, Oklahoma, 73070-4841
United States
+1 213-444-1958
Visit Newsroom
About

About Black Château: Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations firm. The company specializes in promoting authors, books, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. It created The BookFest®, a biannual bookish adventure for readers and writers alike. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning, multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. Black Château is a virtual company. Born in Southern California, its office is headquartered in Norman, Oklahoma. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Visit Black Château Enterprises.

Visit Black Château Enterprises.

More From This Author
Break-Out Dark Fiction Author P. L. Hampton Releases “Shadowland”
Books That Make You Hosting Literary Tea and Panel At ReaderCon 2023
KELLY ANNE MANUEL TO RELEASE 31 CHILDREN’S AUDIOBOOKS
View All Stories From This Author