RSM US LLP and UCLA Anderson Forecast Continue Partnership to Drive Economic Insights and Growth
Renewed Alliance to Foster Unparalleled Economic Insights and Sustainable Growth: RSM US LLP and UCLA Anderson Forecast Extend CollaborationLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RSM US LLP (“RSM”), the leading provider of professional services to the global middle market, is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with UCLA Anderson Forecast, a premier economic research center that is widely recognized for its accurate and impactful economic predictions. Formed in 2019, this strategic alliance aims to combine the expertise of both organizations to provide businesses, policymakers, and the public with unparalleled economic insights and guidance for sustainable growth.
The collaboration brings together RSM's deep industry knowledge, extensive network, and commitment to delivering innovative solutions with UCLA Anderson Forecast's renowned economists and decades of experience in analyzing economic trends. By leveraging each other's strengths, the relationship will continue to expand and enhance robust and comprehensive economic outlooks for businesses and industries across the United States.
"Our partnership will continue to enhance RSM’s forward-looking observations, enabling the company to offer the best possible guidance to its clients," said Joe Brusuelas, Chief Economist at RSM US LLP and member of the Forecast’s Board of Advisors. "Their track record of accurate economic forecasting and respected research aligns perfectly with RSM's commitment to empowering clients with the knowledge and resources they need to navigate a dynamic economic landscape successfully."
UCLA Anderson Forecast is one of nine research centers at UCLA Anderson and is well-known for its expertise in producing reliable and actionable economic forecasts. The center's research is highly regarded in academic circles, governmental agencies, and private-sector institutions alike. Their forecasts have consistently demonstrated an astute understanding of economic patterns, making them invaluable in assisting decision-makers across various sectors.
"We are delighted to continue this collaboration with RSM US LLP," said Professor Jerry Nickelsburg, Director of UCLA Anderson Forecast. "By merging RSM's expertise with our research insights, we will continue to expand the scope and impact of our economic forecasts, enabling businesses and policymakers to make data-driven decisions and achieve sustainable growth in an ever-changing economic landscape."
The collaboration will yield a series of joint publications, webinars, and events designed to address key economic challenges and opportunities. These resources will provide valuable perspectives on industry trends, regional economic developments, and crucial policy implications, equipping leaders with the knowledge needed to steer their organizations toward prosperity.
About RSM US LLP:
RSM is the leading provider of professional services to the global middle market. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business landscape. Our purpose is to instill confidence in a world of change, empowering our clients and people to realize their full potential.
RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent assurance, tax and consulting firms with 57,000 people in 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com.
About UCLA Anderson Forecast:
UCLA Anderson Forecast is one of the most widely watched and often-cited economic outlooks for California and the nation and was unique in predicting both the seriousness of the early-1990s downturn in California and the strength of the state's rebound since 1993. The Forecast was credited as the first major U.S. economic forecasting group to declare the recession of 2001. More recently, the Forecast was also the first group to predict the 2020 COVID recession. As the most comprehensive and long-range economic forecast for California, the nation, UCLA Anderson Forecast, released quarterly, is relied on by business leaders, policymakers, and academics. Visit uclaforecast.com for more information.
Dawn Sanders
RSM US LLP
+1 213-806-6200
dawn.sanders@rsmus.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube