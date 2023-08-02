Suspects Sought in a Burglary One While Armed (Gun) Offense: 2400 Block of 15th Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to a Burglary One while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in the 2400 block of 15th Place, Southeast.

At approximately 7:53 am, the suspects gained entry into an occupied residence at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded property from the occupants. The suspects fled the scene without obtaining any property.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/pwptZXquEBs