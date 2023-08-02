Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Faces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit: Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

Submit Release
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) investors who acquired common stock between January 28, 2021, and July 28, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you are a shareholder who incurred losses during this period, you have until October 2, 2023, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action.

This Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the design of SYFOVRE's clinical trials was insufficient to identify incidents of retinal vasculitis in patients receiving SYFOVRE injections; (2) as a result, the commercial adoption of SYFOVRE was subject to significant, unknown risk factors; and (3) therefore, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a shareholder rights law firm representing individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information, visit their website http://www.johnsonfistel.com.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
Investor Relations
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Frank Johnson, 619-309-4405
fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com


