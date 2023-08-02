Nausea Relief Chews Market to be Worth US$ 712.9 million by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Fact.MR’s latest report on Nausea Relief Chews Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

Rockville , Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The revenues of the Nausea Relief Chews Market were estimated at US$ 334 million in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 712.9 million. Nausea relief chews for gastroesophageal reflux disease is projected to be the significant revenue generating segment, growing with a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.



The key drivers influencing the market expansion include increasing incidences of nausea & vomiting, convenience of consumption, increasing consumer preference for natural and herbal products, and growing awareness about benefits of preventive healthcare.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8792

The global antiemetic drug market was valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2019 which increased to over US$ 3.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Many consumers prefer natural and herbal remedies over traditional medications due to concerns about side effects and long-term health consequences. Nausea relief chews made from natural ingredients are expected to be in high demand. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing awareness of the use of natural and herbal products is expected to drive the market growth.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2020, around 19.3 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed worldwide, with 10.0 million cancer deaths. Lung cancer is the most common cancer in both men and women, accounting for approximately 11.6% of all new cancer cases. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, accounting for 24.5% of all new cases. Nausea relief chews can provide several benefits for cancer patients who experience nausea and vomiting due to chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Thus, nausea relief chews is expected to witness an increase in sales due to growing prevalence of cancer during the forecast period.



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 712.9 million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7.2% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 18 Tables No. of Figures 90 Figures

Competitive Analysis:



Key players in the market are:-

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.,

Megafood,

Webber Naturals,

Merck,

Sanofi,

Nauzene,

Pepto Bismol,

Ginger People,

Emetrol Chewables,

Cipla.

A few of the recent developments in the Nausea Relief Chews Market are:

In April 2021, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB) announced the launch of its new product, Nauzene Kids Nausea Relief Chewables, which are designed specifically for children. The product is formulated with a combination of natural ingredients, including ginger and chamomile, and is intended to provide fast and effective relief from nausea, vomiting, and upset stomach.





Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB) announced the launch of its new product, Nauzene Kids Nausea Relief Chewables, which are designed specifically for children. The product is formulated with a combination of natural ingredients, including ginger and chamomile, and is intended to provide fast and effective relief from nausea, vomiting, and upset stomach. In February 2021, Meijer Inc. announced the launch of its new product, Meijer Nausea Relief Chews, which are designed to provide fast and effective relief from nausea and upset stomach. The product is formulated with a combination of ginger and chamomile, and is available in a chewable tablet forms.



Segmentation of the Nausea Relief Chews Market:

By Indication: Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Motion Sickness and Seasickness

By Distribution Channel : Online Sales Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Hospital Pharmacies

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8792

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Nausea Relief Chews Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Nausea Relief Chews Market by Indication (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, Motion Sickness and Seasickness), by Distribution Channels (Online Sales, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Hospital Pharmacies) by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - 2023 to 2033.

Explore More Trending Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Insulin Pumps Market: Worldwide sales of insulin pumps are predicted to rise at a high CAGR of 8% and reach US$ 13.34 billion by the end of 2032.

mHealth Market: Global mHealth market size is poised to be valued at US$ 57 Billion in FY2022, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% throughout the forecast period 2022-2032

Surgical Sutures Market: The global surgical sutures market size was valued at US$ 4,410.1 million in 2022, and it is projected to experience significant growth at a CAGR of 3.1%, to reach US$ 5,955.8 million by the end of 2032.

Clear Aligners Market: Global clear aligners market size was valued at US$ 3.2 billion in 2021, and it is projected to experience significant growth during 2022-2032, reaching US$ 68 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.4%.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube