Fundraising.AI to Hold Inaugural Summit Focused on Responsible AI Use in Nonprofit Fundraising

A first of its kind, the free Fundraising.AI Global Summit will equip the fundraising ecosystem with tools to uphold ethical and responsible AI practices.

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The exciting intersection of Responsible AI and philanthropic fundraising takes center stage Oct. 23-24 at the inaugural Fundraising.AI Global Summit. Available free and directly to any desktop or mobile device, this first of its kind virtual summit is an important milestone in shaping the Responsible use of AI for everyone working within, or for the nonprofit sector.

The Fundraising.AI Global Summit ushers in a new era of understanding and guiding AI's potential and its application in the realm of nonprofit fundraising. Presented by world-class experts and practitioners, the two-day event offers an exploration of diverse, compelling topics— from AI governance to deep learning and cloud computing, generative AI, change management, automation, and beyond.

“I am honored and excited to facilitate a Summit that will bring together thousands of participants with an impressive roster of over 30 speakers across two tracks, with critical sessions tailored to both nonprofit fundraising practitioners and the platforms/providers serving them,” said Mallory Erickson, creator of the Power Partners Formula™ and host of What the Fundraising, who is serving as the Summit’s facilitator and emcee.

Significant advancements in AI technology present an immediate opportunity to transform how social sector organizations fundraise, engage supporters, and inspire generosity. AI technologies are developing so quickly that the social sector runs a risk of falling behind other critical areas if we don't act quickly to consider the ramifications of its use and development. Used irresponsibly, AI could compromise donor trust, privacy, and the core ethos of philanthropy. Navigating this balance is the defining challenge for modern nonprofits.

We are still in the early stages of AI transformation, and risk mitigation, and collective effort and input will be needed to develop and implement models of capacity building that drive long-term success across the sector. The Fundraising.AI Global Summit will be a seminal opportunity for nonprofit professionals, service firms and developers to learn, share and co-create best practices together.

The Fundraising.AI Global Summit is being made possible through the generous support of more than twenty sponsors and partners, including GivingTuesday. “With the rapid evolution of AI, social sector professionals need to understand how their organizations can responsibly adopt this emerging technology without being left behind. By bringing together researchers, technologists, and nonprofit professionals, the Fundraising.AI Global Summit presents a critical opportunity to launch new collaborative research initiatives,” said Woodrow Rosenbaum, Chief Data Officer at GivingTuesday. “We're excited about the opportunity to deploy our data and infrastructure resources to support work that will create a more resilient social sector and a community of giving that is more engaged and informed.”

While the topic of Responsible AI can be a daunting subject for some, the Summit aims to create a lively and welcoming environment with its short and vibrant sessions. "Let’s sit around a virtual table," said Sterrin Bird, Senior Director, Nonprofit Industry Advisor at Salesforce, reflecting on this spirit of innovation being curated for the Summit. "Imagine if we could continuously learn to make the world a better place. What if responsible use of AI in philanthropy is defined by harnessing never-ending learning to have impact. Let’s make it so."

The inaugural Fundraising.AI Global Summit is already generously supported by Salesforce, GivingTuesday, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS) for Nonprofits, Blackbaud, DonorSearch, RKD Group, Virtuous, DonorPerfect, iWave, NeonOne, Grenzebach Glier and Associates, Bloomerang, Marts & Lundy, Barlele, Classy, Pursuant, Accordant, Changing Our World, Johnson, Grossnickle and Associates, Visionary Philanthropic Consulting, Hallett Philanthropy, and Momentum. For an up-to-date list of Summit sponsors, or to get involved, please visit https://fundraising.ai/summit/.

To register for free for the Fundraising.AI Global Summit, visit https://fundraising.ai/summit/.

About Fundraising.AI

While notable strides have been made in advancing Responsible AI in the private sector, currently, no comprehensive guide exists to illuminate Responsible AI within the unique context of fundraising.

Created in 2020, Fundraising.AI is a fully independent collaborative that supports individuals and organizations in the nonprofit sector to understand and promote the development and Responsible use of Artificial Intelligence. Fundraising.AI’s Framework Toward Responsible AI for Fundraising, establishes the first set of guidelines for individuals and organizations looking to Responsibly integrate AI practices into their fundraising efforts. During the past year, a diverse group of more than 90 thought leaders and subject-matter experts contributed hundreds of hours to the creation of the Framework for Responsible AI for Fundraising. Through collaborative learning, research and best practice sharing, Fundraising.AI aims to ensure that AI is utilized ethically and effectively to advance charitable missions.

Fundraising.AI’s mission is to empower those working within or for the fundraising profession with the knowledge, tools, and resources to adopt AI technologies responsibly and to promote a culture of privacy, security, data ethics, inclusiveness, accountability, and transparency within the charitable giving sector.

To learn more about Fundraising.AI, visit: https://fundraising.ai/