RE: Berlin Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Mischief, Noise in the Nighttime
Hello, are we able to get a booking photo of John Neville? We are writing a story about police activity outside his home on Loomis St. this afternoon.
Thank you,
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3004293
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 07/31/2023 at approximately 0228 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Loomis Hill Rd., Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release; Violation of Abuse Prevention Order; Unlawful Mischief; Noise in the Nighttime
ACCUSED: John Neville
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Various residents in the area of Loomis Hill Rd.
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report that John Neville was in violation of his conditions of release. Subsequent investigation revealed numerous victims of various offenses, to include Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Mischief, and Noise in the Nighttime. Following a court appearance regarding an unrelated case, Neville was cited to appear to answer to the above charges and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
