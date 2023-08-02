Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,549 in the last 365 days.

SEIU Local 2 says Molson-Coors won’t budge from June position at mediation

Is brewery giant interested in reaching a settlement with Granville Island Brewing workers at all?

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After claiming that they were prepared to use mediation to settle the labour dispute, it seems Molson-Coors is not in fact interested in reaching a negotiated settlement at Granville Island Brewing.

The Union arrived at mediation on August 1st fully intending to reach a fair settlement and tried to find a middle ground. Conversely, the employer’s negotiator said Molson-Coors was not willing to budge from the offer they made several weeks ago, which led to the strike.

“Why is Molson-Coors publicly saying they want to go to mediation, when they are not willing to actually negotiate a settlement?” asks Aaron Nakonechny, one of the workers. “It seems disingenuous and simply a public relations stunt.”

The workers began their strike on July 8 when Molson-Coors failed to agree to a fair wage increase at negotiations. The workers are continuing their Solidarity Saturday actions. For more information please visit www.GranvilleIslandBrewerystrike.org.

Contact John Locke 604-434-9512 | jlocke@seiulocal2.ca


Primary Logo

You just read:

SEIU Local 2 says Molson-Coors won’t budge from June position at mediation

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more