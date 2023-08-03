Submit Release
FaithFest 2023: Uniting Communities to Fight Child Homelessness

Sam Llanes

KJ-52

Social Club Misfits

PARKLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FaithFest 2023, organized by 3rd Beat Studios, is set to take place on September 30th, 2023, at Pine Trails Park in Parkland, FL. This vibrant Christian event aims to raise awareness about child homelessness and neglect while bringing families, Christian music artists, and communities together in a celebration of faith and unity.

FaithFest offers an uplifting experience with captivating Christian music performances by renowned artists, including Social Club Misfits, KJ-52, Sam Llanes, and more. Attendees will have the chance to engage with local churches and non-profit organizations combating child homelessness, discovering practical ways to contribute and support the cause.

With delectable food options and a warm, inclusive atmosphere, FaithFest provides a space for families to connect and share their faith while creating lasting memories.

Find Out How You Can Support:

Want to make a difference in the lives of children experiencing homelessness and neglect? Visit FaithFest2023.com to learn more about how you can get involved, donate, or volunteer. Together, we can make a positive impact and bring hope to those in need.

Event Details:

Date: September 30th, 2023
Time: 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Venue: Pine Trails Park, Parkland, FL

Media representatives are invited to attend FaithFest and witness the powerful impact of faith, music, and community in the fight against child homelessness.

Rija Ali
3rd Beat Studios
media@3rdbeatstudios.com
+1 850-354-6232
