Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Investors - Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (“Eos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EOSE). The lawsuit alleges Eos made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (1) that Bridgelink Commodities, LLC (“Bridgelink”) is connected to a group whose assets were seized by a creditor and sold in an auction; (2) that, as such, Bridgelink’s commitment and ability to purchase Eos products was not as secure as Eos had led investors to believe; (3) that, as such, Eos’s backlog was overstated; and (4) that such overstatement negatively impacts Eos’s ability to secure a loan from the Department of Energy.



