NewtekOne, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Conference Call Tomorrow 8:30 AM ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc . (Nasdaq: NEWT), announced today its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

This is NewtekOne's second quarter reporting, and first full quarter reporting, as a financial holding company following the Company's completion of its acquisition of National Bank of New York City ("NBNYC") (renamed Newtek Bank, N.A.) and the withdrawal of its BDC election, on January 6, 2023. NewtekOne now consolidates the results of its former portfolio companies (now subsidiaries) and no longer uses investment company accounting. As a result, some prior-period comparisons on both a sequential and year-over-year basis are difficult. When analyzing NewtekOne, we believe it is important to consider the Company's time-tested differentiated business model which can provide multiple streams of income from its various businesses, as well as its operating structure which does not use brokers or business development officers to source loan originations.

NewtekOne Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net income was $6.9 million, or $0.26 per basic common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, which met the Company's previously issued forecast.

Net interest income was $5.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $4.6 million at March 31, 2023.

Total assets were $1.4 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2023.

Total borrowings were $697.4 million at June 30, 2023, which was unchanged from March 31, 2023.

Loans held for investment were $730.7 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $699.6 million at March 31, 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents were $256.3 million, including $66.7 million of restricted cash at June 30, 2023, compared to $197.1 million, including $72.6 million of restricted cash at March 31, 2023.

Total risk-based capital ratio was 16.4% at June 30, 2023.

Tier-1 leverage ratio was 12.8% at June 30, 2023.

On July 21, 2023, the Company paid its second quarterly cash dividend as a financial holding company of $0.18 per share to shareholders of record as of July 10, 2023.

The Company is reiterating its previously issued earnings forecast for the full year 2023 in a range of $1.70 to $2.00 of earnings per share, and has met or exceeded its previously issued 2023 quarterly earnings forecasts.

NewtekOne Financial Highlights Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Net income was $18.6 million, or $0.72 per basic common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net interest income was $10.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Newtek Bank, N.A.

Total deposits were $447.4 million at June 30, 2023, which represents a 220.6% increase in deposits, compared to $140 million in deposits at NBNYC at December 31, 2022.

Insured deposits represented approximately 90.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2023.

Return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE") 1 of 32.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

of 32.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Return on average assets ("ROAA") 1 of 4.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

of 4.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Efficiency ratio 1 of 58.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

of 58.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Total risk-based capital ratio was 29.4% at June 30, 2023.

Tier-1 leverage ratio was 16.9% at June 30, 2023.



Lending Highlights

Total commercial loan closings were $251.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023; a 6.4% increase over the three months ended June 30, 2022.

As of April 2023, the Company began funding SBA 7(a) loans out of Newtek Bank with Preferred Lenders Program (PLP) status.

Total SBA 7(a) loan fundings of $195.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023; a 2.3% decrease over the $200.6 million of SBA 7(a) loans funded by Newtek Small Business Finance, LLC ("NSBF") for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Total SBA 7(a) loan fundings of $344.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023; a 5.4% decrease over the $363.9 million of SBA 7(a) loans funded by NSBF for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

The Company forecasts $875 million in total SBA 7(a) loan fundings in 2023, which would represent a 12.8% increase over 2022.

Newtek Bank closed $16.4 million of SBA 504 loans for the three months ended June 30, 2023; an increase of 7.4% over $15.3 million of SBA 504 loans closed by Newtek Business Lending ("NBL") during the same period in 2022.

Total SBA 504 loan fundings of $65.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023; an increase of 39.8% over $46.7 million of SBA 504 loans closed by NBL during the same period in 2022.



Barry Sloane, President, Chairman and CEO commented, "We couldn’t be more thrilled to report such a successful first six months of our transition to a financial holding company, owning Newtek Bank, a nationally chartered technologically enabled bank. It is important to note, that we view ourselves as distinct from our peers in the bank holding company space as we position NewtekOne as the One Company for all of Your Business Needs®, the one company that can make you more successful, and the one company that provides independent business owners with business and financial solutions, all in addition to offering depository services to its clients. We pride ourselves on the level of our 24/7/365 customer service, the ability to offer our clients access to multiple experienced professional service providers through the Newtek Advantage®, and to receive state-of-the-art business and financial solutions that are not readily available at typical financial and business solutions companies. We are extremely excited about the beginning of our journey as a financial holding company and building on our over 20-year history of being able to deliver business and financial solutions to our client base of independent business owners, as well are providing returns to our shareholders. Furthermore, we are very pleased to be able to deliver results for the first and second quarters of 2023 that meet or exceed previously forecasted metrics from the management team.We are maintaining our 2023 earnings guidance of a $1.70 to $2.00 earnings per share, and anticipate our results for the second half of 2023 to exceed our results of the first six months of 2023; a trend that we have historically experienced.”

Discussing Newtek Bank, Mr. Sloane said, “Newtek Bank has been able to achieve very strong metrics through the first six months of 2023, that we believe sets it apart in the banking sector, as well as can help foster the investment community’s understanding that Newtek Bank is unique and has been established to be a disruptor as a technology-oriented organization that serves its business clientele without the use of brokers and business development officers. In fact, Newtek Bank achieved what we believe to be above-average industry returns for the second quarter of 2023 with ROAA of approximately 4.9%, ROTCE of approximately 32.1%, and an efficiency ratio of 58.7%. Additionally, Newtek Bank grew its deposits from $140.0 million at December 31, 2022 to $447.4 million at June 30, 2023, and we feel very comfortable that we will be able to continue to maintain this level of deposits to finance our business lending platform, and if needed, grow the deposit base from levels at end of the second quarter. We also increased our deposit base by 4,500 client accounts through our digital-account-opening initiatives through the first six months of this year, of which the vast majority were opened between March 2023 and June 2023. We believe we will be able to further grow our deposit account openings, albeit at a slower pace going forward, as we have an ample amount of liquidity on hand to fund our lending business and balance sheet growth throughout 2023. Specifically, we currently have in excess of $250 million invested at the Federal Reserve as well as ample capital at Newtek Bank, both of which are earning a diminished spread and represent a potential drag on our earnings ability. However, we plan on deploying this capital in the future, which we believe will enable us to further grow our earnings per share.”

Mr. Sloane further commented, “In the second quarter, we accomplished another important milestone when we shifted our lending operation from NSBF, our legacy non-bank SBA lender, into Newtek Bank. Newtek Bank was granted PLP status by the SBA, enabling it to originate SBA 7(a) loans under PLP-delegated authority without having to go to the SBA for approvals. When combining Newtek Bank and NSBF, we ranked as the second largest SBA 7(a) lender based on dollar volume of loans approved as of June 30, 2023, according to the SBA, through the first nine months of the SBA's fiscal year, which ends September 30, 2023. In addition to SBA 7(a) loans and SBA 504 loans, we have started funding conforming commercial and industrial business loans and non-owner-occupied conforming investor-owned commercial real estate loans. Newtek Bank aims to have a portfolio of these loans to a diversified borrower pool across all 50 states.”

Mr. Sloane continued, “Our subsidiaries Newtek Merchant Solutions, Newtek Technology Solutions, Newtek Insurance Agency and Newtek Payroll Solutions all contributed cash flow and earnings to NewtekOne during the second quarter 2023, and we have tremendous growth aspirations for our non-bank subsidiaries. We also continued to build out our senior management team, announcing the key hires of M. Scott Price as Chief Financial Officer of NewtekOne and Newtek Bank, and Burt Chandler as Director of Operations for Newtek Bank, among other executives. Finally, the investment community has assigned bank research coverage from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, B. Riley Securities, and Ladenburg Thalmann, which along with Piper Sandler, results in four analysts in the banking space currently covering NewtekOne as a technology-enabled financial holding company."

Mr. Sloane concluded, "When analyzing the quarterly results from NewtekOne and Newtek Bank, we believe that it is critical to understand that we were able to achieve strong second quarter 2023 results during an overall difficult operating market environment as well as operational challenges that came with our very recent change in structure. We believe the market environment will improve and operational challenges will diminish over the next several quarters and years, which we believe will result in further growth. Specifically, the following factors detail some of what we have encountered and persevered through during the first six months of 2023, including but not limited to the repositioning of a 59-year old bank for future deposit and loan growth, having underutilized capital and liquidity at Newtek Bank to reduce risk due to current market conditions, staff and policy and procedure changes as a result of shifting loan fundings from NSBF to Newtek Bank, new hires at executive levels in the C-suite over the past 12 months, the full build out of digital account opening and online banking, repositioning of Newtek Bank’s manual deposit gathering and adaptation to new loan offerings, and capital markets headwinds affecting most financial institutions. Our strong results in the face of what we view as a challenging environment is a true testament to our fortitude, acumen and adaptability that has served us well throughout our entire operating history and we believe will continue to do as we continue to build and grow NewtekOne and Newtek Bank. That said, we are extremely pleased with the shape and direction our new structure is taking, and believe the best is yet to come. We look forward to providing more detail on the quarter and our growth initiatives during our earnings conference call tomorrow morning, which we welcome you all to attend.”

NEWTEKONE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(In Thousands, except for Per Share Data) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Financial

Holding

Company

Accounting

(Unaudited) Investment

Company

Accounting Cash and due from banks $ 48,673 $ 53,692 Restricted cash 66,741 71,914 Interest bearing deposits in banks 140,920 — Total cash and cash equivalents 256,334 125,606 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 32,907 — Loans held for sale, at fair value 106,231 19,171 Loans held for sale, at amortized cost 41,641 — Loans held for investment, at fair value 512,418 505,268 Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, net of deferred fees and costs 218,265 — Allowance for credit losses (4,764 ) — Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, net 213,501 — Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 3,012 — Settlement receivable 119,857 — Joint ventures, at fair value (cost of $25,315 and $23,314), respectively 27,722 23,022 Controlled investments (cost of $0 and $131,495), respectively — 259,217 Non-control investments (cost of $1,360 and $1,360), respectively 1,360 1,360 Goodwill and intangibles 27,595 — Right of use assets 7,002 6,484 Derivative instruments 562 — Deferred tax asset, net 4,622 — Servicing assets 35,754 30,268 Other assets 48,593 28,506 Total assets $ 1,439,111 $ 998,902 LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 38,233 $ — Interest-bearing 409,124 — Total deposits 447,357 — Borrowings 697,387 539,326 Dividends payable 4,766 — Lease liabilities 8,552 7,973 Deferred tax liabilities — 19,194 Due to participants 19,820 35,627 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 40,501 21,424 Total liabilities 1,218,383 623,544 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock (par value $0.02 per share; authorized 20,000 shares, 20,000 shares issued and no shares outstanding) 19,738 — Common stock (par value $0.02 per share; authorized 199,980 shares, 24,609 and 24,609 issued and outstanding, respectively) 491 492 Additional paid-in capital 192,114 354,243 Retained earnings 9,075 20,623 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes (203 ) — Total NewtekOne shareholders’ equity 221,215 375,358 Non-controlling interest (487 ) — Total shareholders' equity 220,728 375,358 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,439,111 $ 998,902





NEWTEKONE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In Thousands, except for Per Share Data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Financial

Holding

Company

Accounting 2022

Investment

Company

Accounting 2023

Financial

Holding

Company

Accounting 2022

Investment

Company

Accounting Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 19,607 $ 8,032 $ 37,109 $ 15,111 Debt securities available-for-sale 415 — 647 — Interest from affiliates — 670 — 1,334 Other interest earning assets 2,531 — 3,512 — Total interest income 22,553 8,702 41,268 16,445 Interest expense Notes and securitizations 9,083 4,809 17,801 8,945 Bank and FHLB borrowings 3,746 939 7,685 1,364 Notes payable related party — 80 — 186 Deposits 4,051 — 5,526 — Total interest expense 16,880 5,828 31,012 10,495 Net interest income 5,673 2,874 10,256 5,950 Provision for loan credit losses 2,575 — 3,893 — Net interest income after provision for loan credit losses 3,098 2,874 6,363 5,950 Noninterest income Dividend income 505 4,981 1,009 12,827 Loan servicing asset revaluation (534 ) (781 ) 385 (2,340 ) Servicing income 4,299 3,175 8,702 6,356 Net gains on sales of loans 13,208 19,891 19,734 35,186 Net gain on derivative transactions 674 — 179 628 Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 4,363 (5,789 ) 10,268 (8,507 ) Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on joint ventures 698 (11 ) 2,700 (2,333 ) Net unrealized appreciation on controlled investments — 1,577 — 1,875 Technology and IT support income 6,459 — 13,168 — Electronic payment processing income 10,676 — 21,004 — Other noninterest income 6,080 2,368 12,066 3,947 Total noninterest income 46,428 25,411 89,215 47,639 Noninterest expense Technology services expense 3,466 — 7,269 — Electronic payment processing expense 4,838 — 9,342 — Salaries and employee benefits expense 19,418 4,499 38,537 9,608 Professional services expense 3,156 1,512 6,596 2,813 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 3,559 7,121 6,386 13,604 Depreciation and amortization 832 60 1,705 123 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 417 — 417 Other general and administrative costs 4,911 2,043 9,542 3,796 Total noninterest expense 40,180 15,652 79,377 30,361 Net income before taxes 9,346 12,633 16,201 23,228 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,524 (886 ) (2,339 ) 57 Net income 6,822 13,519 18,540 23,171 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (31 ) — (31 ) — Net income attributable to NewtekOne, Inc. 6,853 13,519 18,571 23,171 Dividends to preferred shareholders (400 ) — (649 ) — NewtekOne net income available to common shareholders $ 6,453 $ 13,519 $ 17,922 $ 23,171 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.56 $ 0.72 $ 0.96 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.56 $ 0.72 $ 0.96

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

(dollars and number of shares in thousands) As of and for the three months

ended Newtek Bank, N.A. June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Numerator: Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) $ 5,974 $ (1,817 ) Average Total Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP) 76,838 75,813 Deduct: Average Goodwill and Intangibles (non-GAAP) 2,195 2,190 Denominator: Tangible Average Common Equity (non-GAAP) $ 74,643 $ 73,623 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) 32.1 % (10.0 )% Return on Average Assets Numerator: Net Income (GAAP) $ 5,974 $ (1,817 ) Denominator: Average Assets (non-GAAP) 485,633 285,455 Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP) 4.9 % (2.6 )% Efficiency Ratio Numerator: Non-Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 16,243 $ 13,314 Net Interest Income (GAAP) 3,771 2,011 Non-Interest Income (GAAP) 23,920 10,101 Denominator: Total Income $ 27,691 $ 12,112 Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 58.7 % 109.9 %





1 Non-GAAP, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are set forth on the last page of the financial information accompanying this press release.