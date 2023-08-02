Marquee, Has Completed a $1 Million Seed Round Funding, with Joint Investments from Japanese Crypto Research Institution CGV and Others

DUBAI, UAE , Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 24th, the Web3 insurance, options and other derivatives project, Marquee, successfully completed a seed round funding of $1 million，with joint investments from Cryptogram Venture (CGV) 、Chain Capital、Waterdrip Capital、Bitrise Capital、ZC Capital、Coinw Ventures.

Marquee is a Web3 insurance project where users can purchase token price insurance or smart contract insurance to hedge against digital asset price fluctuations or security vulnerabilities. Users earn multiple rewards by being insurance underwriters.

Marquee is committed to decentralization, utilizing a combination of DAO governance and smart contracts to create a DeFi insurance, options, and other derivatives platform, which is accessible to everyone.

Marquee Co-Founder Dr. Joe (to be confirmed) stated, “We are delighted to receive support from globally recognized investors in the crypto and Web3 space, including CGV. We share a common vision and great enthusiasm for building the next generation of decentralized financial applications and ecosystems. CGV’s cutting-edge research in the crypto and Web3 industry, along with its diverse collaborations in Japan, Asia, and North America, will help Marquee achieve its goals more effectively.”

Next step, Marquee will accelerate its technological development and market promotion to provide more groundbreaking and innovative product solutions. The aim is to pioneer innovative developments in the insurance, options, and other derivatives market, enabling a new era of creative growth.

Join Us：

https://marquee.fi/

https://twitter.com/Marquee_fi

https://t.me/MarqueeGroup







