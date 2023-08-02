Submit Release
Genelux Corporation to Participate in Fireside Chat at BTIG’s Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Thomas Zindrick, President, CEO and Chairman, will discuss clinical-stage programs, recent announcements, and upcoming milestones in a fireside chat at BTIG’s Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023.

The conversation with Kaveri Pohlman, PhD, Director and BTIG Biotechnology Analyst, is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

About Genelux Corporation
Genelux is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company's most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec), is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus (VACV), a stable DNA virus with a large engineering capacity. Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated in OnPrime/GOG-3076, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. The core of Genelux' discovery and development efforts revolves around the Company's proprietary CHOICE™ platform from which the Company has developed an extensive library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus immunotherapeutic product candidates, including Olvi-Vec. For more information, please visit www.genelux.com and follow us on Twitter @Genelux_Corp and on LinkedIn.

