Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will report its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Conference Call/Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time)
Dial-In: (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 for international callers
Conference ID: 7071952
   

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website and posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com


