MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Net investment income per share for the quarter was $0.44, compared to $0.45 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023

Net asset value per share as of the end of the quarter was $15.20, compared to $15.18 as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $0.02 per share primarily due to net investment income above the dividend

New investment commitments made during the quarter totaled $79 million (1)

Gross fundings for corporate lending (2) , excluding revolver fundings, totaled $73 million and net fundings for corporate lending, including revolvers, totaled $29 million for the quarter

Net leverage (3) was 1.45x as of June 30, 2023

Repurchased 198,084 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $11.60, inclusive of commissions, for an aggregate cost of $2.3 million during the quarter

Amended and extended the Company's senior secured, multi-currency, revolving credit facility (the “ Facility ” ) in April 2023; Maturity date was extended by over two years (4)

“ ” Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) affirmed the Company’s BBB- issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings in June

Declared a dividend of $0.38 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2023(5)



NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) or the “Company,” today announced financial results for its quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company’s net investment income was $0.44 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.45 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company’s net asset value (“NAV”) was $15.20 per share as of June 30, 2023, compared to $15.18 as of March 31, 2023.

On August 2, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.38 per share payable on September 28, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 12, 2023.

Mr. Tanner Powell, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are very pleased with our performance for the June quarter which includes strong net investment income, an increase in net asset value per share, and stable credit quality. Net investment income per share exceeded the quarterly distribution by approximately 16%. We are particularly pleased with these results when considering the relatively muted transaction environment which resulted in below normal prepayment income.” Mr. Powell continued, “These results demonstrate the value of our first lien senior secured investment strategy which continues to perform well, even in a more challenging operating environment.”

___________________

(1) Commitments made for the corporate lending portfolio.

(2) Gross fundings for corporate lending include $0.1 million of equity.

(3) The Company’s net leverage ratio is defined as debt outstanding plus payable for investments purchased, less receivable for investments sold, less cash and cash equivalents, less foreign currencies, divided by net assets.

(4) Lender commitments under the Facility will remain $1.705 billion until December 22, 2024 and will decrease to $1.550 billion thereafter. The final maturity date was extended by over two years from December 22, 2025 to April 19, 2028. The primary benchmark applicable to U.S. dollars was changed from LIBOR to SOFR and the spread under the facility was changed from 2% to an all-in spread of 1.975%, depending on the Gross Borrowing Base at the time. The covenants and representations and warranties the Company is required to comply with were also modified, but the remaining terms and conditions of the Facility remain substantially the same.

(5) The dividend is payable on September 28, 2023 to stockholders of record on September 12, 2023.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in billions, except per share data) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Total assets $ 2.50 $ 2.49 $ 2.53 $ 2.57 $ 2.64 Investment portfolio (fair value) $ 2.41 $ 2.39 $ 2.40 $ 2.46 $ 2.55 Debt outstanding $ 1.48 $ 1.47 $ 1.48 $ 1.50 $ 1.60 Net assets $ 0.99 $ 0.99 $ 0.99 $ 1.01 $ 0.99 Net asset value per share $ 15.20 $ 15.18 $ 15.10 $ 15.45 $ 15.52 Debt-to-equity ratio 1.49 x 1.48 x 1.50 x 1.49 x 1.62 x Net leverage ratio (1) 1.45 x 1.41 x 1.41 x 1.42 x 1.58 x

____________________

(1) The Company’s net leverage ratio is defined as debt outstanding plus payable for investments purchased, less receivable for investments sold, less cash and cash equivalents, less foreign currencies, divided by net assets.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions)* 2023 2022 2023 2022 Investments made in portfolio companies $ 101.6 $ 227.4 $ 252.7 $ 447.5 Investments sold — — — (9.7 ) Net activity before repaid investments 101.6 227.4 252.7 437.8 Investments repaid (79.2 ) (184.0 ) (250.8 ) (448.6 ) Net investment activity $ 22.4 $ 43.4 $ 1.9 $ (10.8 ) Portfolio companies, at beginning of period 141 139 135 139 Number of investments in new portfolio companies 12 7 20 13 Number of exited companies (3 ) (6 ) (5 ) (12 ) Portfolio companies at end of period 150 140 150 140 Number of investments in existing portfolio companies 40 53 61 72

____________________

* Totals may not foot due to rounding.

OPERATING RESULTS

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in millions)* 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net investment income $ 28.9 $ 23.5 $ 58.3 $ 50.4 Net realized and change in unrealized gains (losses) (3.4 ) (17.8 ) (2.8 ) (40.5 ) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 25.4 $ 5.7 $ 55.5 $ 9.9 (per share)* (1) Net investment income on per average share basis $ 0.44 $ 0.37 $ 0.89 $ 0.79 Net realized and change in unrealized gain (loss) per share (0.05 ) (0.28 ) (0.04 ) (0.63 ) Earnings per share — basic $ 0.39 $ 0.09 $ 0.85 $ 0.16

____________________

* Totals may not foot due to rounding.

(1) Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period presented.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM *

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 198,084 shares at a weighted average price per share of $11.60, inclusive of commissions, for a total cost of $2.3 million. This represent a discount of approximately 23.63% of the average net asset value per share for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Since the inception of the share repurchase program and through August 1, 2023, the Company repurchased 15,593,120 shares at a weighted average price per share of $15.91, inclusive of commissions, for a total cost of $248.1 million, leaving a maximum of $26.9 million available for future purchases under the current Board authorization of $275 million.

* Share figures have been adjusted for the 1-for-3 reverse stock split which was completed after market close on November 30, 2018.

LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2023, the Company’s outstanding debt obligations, excluding deferred financing cost and debt discount of $3.6 million, totaled $1.486 billion which was comprised of $350 million of Senior Unsecured Notes (the “2025 Notes”) which will mature on March 3, 2025, $125 million of Unsecured Notes (the “2026 Notes”) which will mature on July 16, 2026 and $1.0 billion outstanding under the multi-currency revolving credit facility (the “Facility”). As of June 30, 2023, $59.7 million in standby letters of credit were issued through the Facility. The available remaining capacity under the Facility was $634.2 million as of June 30, 2023, which is subject to compliance with a borrowing base that applies different advance rates to different types of assets in the Company’s portfolio.

On April 19, 2023, the Company amended and extended the Facility. Lender commitments under the Facility will remain $1.705 billion until December 22, 2024 and will decrease to $1.550 billion thereafter. The final maturity date was extended by over two years from December 22, 2025 to April 19, 2028. The primary benchmark applicable to U.S. dollars was changed from LIBOR to SOFR and the spread under the facility was changed from 2% to an all-in spread of 1.975% depending on the Gross Borrowing Base at the time. The covenants and representations and warranties the Company is required to comply with were also modified, but the remaining terms and conditions of the Facility remain substantially the same.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The Company provides a supplemental information package to offer more transparency into its financial results and make its reporting more informative and easier to follow. The supplemental package is available in the Shareholders section of the Company’s website under Presentations at www.midcapfinancialic.com.

Our portfolio composition and weighted average yields as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022 were as follows:

June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Portfolio composition, at fair value: First lien secured debt 88% 89% 89% 87% 91% Second lien secured debt 3% 3% 3% 4% 4% Total secured debt 91% 92% 92% 91% 95% Unsecured debt 0% 0% —% —% —% Structured products and other 2% 0% 0% 0% 0% Preferred equity 1% 2% 2% 2% 1% Common equity/interests and warrants 6% 6% 6% 7% 4% Weighted average yields, at amortized cost (1): First lien secured debt (2) 11.7% 11.4% 10.8% 9.6% 8.4% Second lien secured debt (2) 14.2% 13.7% 13.2% 11.8% 11.7% Total secured debt (2) 11.8% 11.4% 10.9% 9.6% 8.6% Unsecured debt portfolio (2) 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% —% —% Total debt portfolio (2) 11.8% 11.4% 10.9% 9.6% 8.6% Total portfolio (3) 10.0% 9.7% 9.3% 8.0% 7.5% Interest rate type, at fair value (4): Fixed rate amount $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion Floating rate amount $ 2.1 billion $ 2.1 billion $ 2.0 billion $ 2.0 billion $ 2.1 billion Fixed rate, as percentage of total 0% 0% 0% 1% 1% Floating rate, as percentage of total 100% 100% 100% 99% 99% Interest rate type, at amortized cost (4): Fixed rate amount $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion $ 0.0 billion Floating rate amount $ 2.1 billion $ 2.1 billion $ 2.0 billion $ 2.0 billion $ 2.1 billion Fixed rate, as percentage of total 0% 0% 0% 1% 1% Floating rate, as percentage of total 100% 100% 100% 99% 99%

(1) An investor’s yield may be lower than the portfolio yield due to sales loads and other expenses.

(2) Exclusive of investments on non-accrual status.

(3) Inclusive of all income generating investments, non-income generating investments and investments on non-accrual status.

(4) The interest rate type information is calculated using the Company’s corporate debt portfolio and excludes aviation, oil and gas, structured credit, renewables, shipping, commodities and investments on non-accrual status.





MIDCAP FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost — $2,065,378 and $2,019,573, respectively) $ 2,007,346 $ 1,960,199 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (cost — $151,187 and $121,307, respectively) 79,338 49,141 Controlled investments (cost — $400,911 and $466,294, respectively) 322,603 388,780 Cash and cash equivalents 49,369 84,713 Foreign currencies (cost — $842 and $2,404, respectively) 828 2,378 Receivable for investments sold 2,857 3,100 Interest receivable 15,175 17,169 Dividends receivable 3,138 4,836 Deferred financing costs 21,856 13,403 Prepaid expenses and other assets 738 1,797 Total Assets $ 2,503,248 $ 2,525,516 Liabilities Debt $ 1,482,515 $ 1,483,394 Payable for investments purchased 333 — Distributions payable — 24,217 Management and performance-based incentive fees payable 10,454 9,060 Interest payable 10,497 13,546 Accrued administrative services expense 1,801 748 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 5,971 6,445 Total Liabilities $ 1,511,571 $ 1,537,410 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Net Assets $ 991,677 $ 988,106 Net Assets Common stock, $0.001 par value (130,000,000 shares authorized; 65,253,275 and 65,451,359 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 65 $ 65 Capital in excess of par value 2,104,823 2,107,120 Accumulated under-distributed (over-distributed) earnings (1,113,211 ) (1,119,079 ) Net Assets $ 991,677 $ 988,106 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 15.20 $ 15.10





MIDCAP FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Investment Income Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding Payment-in-kind (“PIK”) interest income) $ 61,826 $ 42,448 $ 121,846 $ 85,766 Dividend income 115 25 137 26 PIK interest income 339 414 668 645 Other income 1,034 276 2,969 1,579 Non-controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 282 48 560 96 Dividend income — 311 — 642 PIK interest income 32 19 60 38 Other income — — — — Controlled investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 4,547 9,101 9,036 18,215 Dividend income — — — — PIK interest income 441 522 869 897 Other income — 240 250 240 Total Investment Income $ 68,616 $ 53,404 $ 136,395 $ 108,144 Expenses Management fees $ 4,334 $ 8,949 $ 8,598 $ 17,887 Performance-based incentive fees 6,120 1,396 12,316 2,439 Interest and other debt expenses 26,002 16,377 50,768 30,657 Administrative services expense 1,425 1,286 2,848 2,695 Other general and administrative expenses 2,236 2,206 4,492 4,571 Total expenses 40,117 30,214 79,022 58,249 Management and performance-based incentive fees waived — — — — Performance-based incentive fee offset — (75 ) (274 ) (143 ) Expense reimbursements (351 ) (228 ) (686 ) (342 ) Net Expenses $ 39,766 $ 29,911 $ 78,062 $ 57,764 Net Investment Income $ 28,850 $ 23,493 $ 58,333 $ 50,380 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gains (Losses) Net realized gains (losses): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments $ (161 ) $ 314 $ (1,038 ) $ 1,071 Non-controlled/affiliated investments — — — — Controlled investments — — — — Foreign currency transactions (4 ) (22 ) 38 (2,800 ) Net realized gains (losses) (165 ) 292 (1,000 ) (1,729 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 1,386 (11,315 ) 1,342 (12,970 ) Non-controlled/affiliated investments (916 ) (3,490 ) 316 (7,100 ) Controlled investments (2,109 ) (7,575 ) (794 ) (27,458 ) Foreign currency translations (1,641 ) 4,254 (2,661 ) 8,774 Net change in unrealized gains (losses) (3,280 ) (18,126 ) (1,797 ) (38,754 ) Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gains (Losses) $ (3,445 ) $ (17,834 ) $ (2,797 ) $ (40,483 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 25,405 $ 5,659 $ 55,536 $ 9,897 Earnings (Loss) Per Share — Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.09 0.85 0.16

About MidCap Financial Investment Corporation

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC) is a closed-end, externally managed, diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (“BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”). For tax purposes, the Company has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Company is externally managed by Apollo Investment Management, L.P., an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries, a high-growth global alternative asset manager. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Company primarily invests in directly originated and privately negotiated first lien senior secured loans to privately held U.S. middle-market companies, which the Company generally defines as companies with less than $75 million in EBITDA, as may be adjusted for market disruptions, mergers and acquisitions-related charges and synergies, and other items. To a lesser extent, the Company may invest in other types of securities including, first lien unitranche, second lien senior secured, unsecured, subordinated, and mezzanine loans, and equities in both private and public middle market companies. For more information, please visit www.midcapfinancialic.com.

