Clover Health to Present at Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference and 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 02, 2023 -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) ("Clover," "Clover Health" or the "Company"), a physician enablement company committed to improving health equity for seniors, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:



CEO, Andrew Toy, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

CFO, Scott J. Leffler, will present at the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and reply of the presentations will be accessible from Clover Health's investor relations website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/ .

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a health equity-based focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. We operate two distinct lines of business: Insurance and Non-Insurance. Through our Insurance line of business, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. Our Non-Insurance line of business similarly aims to reduce cost-of-care while enhancing the quality of care for patients enrolled in Original Medicare.

