Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,629 in the last 365 days.

TOST NEWS: The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Toast, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that it is investigating allegations that Toast, Inc. ("Toast") (NYSE: TOST) violated federal securities laws.

CURRENT INVESTIGATION DETAILS:On or around September 22, 2021, Toast conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling over 21.7 million shares priced at $40.00 per share. Then, on February 16, 2023, Toast issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Among other items, Toast reported earnings per share of -$0.19, missing consensus estimates by $0.01. On this news, Toast's stock price fell $5.93 per share, or 22.84%, to close at $20.03 per share on February 16, 2023. Then, on July 19, 2023, Toast announced the removal of a $0.99 order processing fee from the Company's new version of its digital ordering suite. The processing fee, announced in June 2023, had prompted widespread complaints from restaurant operators. On this news, Toast's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 19, 2023 from $26.76 per share on July 18, 2023 to $22.56.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the potential claims on behalf of TOST investors, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/toast-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=42866&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com 
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com 

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

TOST NEWS: The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Toast, Inc.

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more