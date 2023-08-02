Superior Energy Services Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --











Houston, August 2, 2023 – Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-Q for the period ending June 30, 2023. In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on August 3, 2023.

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $67.4 million, or $3.35 per diluted share, and revenue of $244.5 million. This compares to net income from continuing operations of $29.9 million or $1.49 per diluted share, and revenue of $220.1 million, for the first quarter of 2023. Net income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2023 was favorably impacted by approximately $14.9 million in income tax benefits arising from reversals of uncertain tax positions related to foreign jurisdictions and adjustments to valuation allowances on foreign operations. Net income from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2023 was unfavorably impacted by the elimination of net operating losses of approximately $7.6 million.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) was $92.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $72.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. Refer to pages 11 and 12 for a Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

Brian Moore, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I’m pleased to report Superior’s strong financial performance for the second quarter of 2023 with Adjusted EBITDA of $92.5 million compared to $72.8 million in the first quarter of 2023. These results reflect our ongoing strategy to focus our sustainable and strong brand’s participation in the strengthening Gulf of Mexico and international offshore markets. With continued confidence in the longer-term outlook for global oil prices, our customers choose Superior for our responsive people, capabilities and desirable assets as they pursue evermore technically challenging targets in offshore markets. Our performance is also the culmination of consistent and disciplined capital investments over time, fleet optimization, and an engineering approach in the early stages of well planning with our customers, especially with our premium drill pipe business, enabling Superior to continue to deliver outstanding performance, both operationally and financially, in the markets where we are focused. By leveraging our strengths, we have positioned ourselves to take advantage of both near-term and longer-term market opportunities and will continue our strategy focused on free cash flow and shareholder returns.”





Second Quarter 2023 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $50.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, a 2% decrease compared to revenue of $51.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 and was driven primarily by modest declines in our bottom hole assembly accessory rentals.

U.S. offshore revenue was $60.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 17% compared to revenue of $52.0 million in the first quarter of 2023. This change was primarily driven by our completion services business unit with some additional increases from our rental businesses.

International revenue was $133.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 14% compared to revenue of $116.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 as rentals for premium drill pipe increased, as well as activity from our well control service line in the Well Services segment.

Second Quarter 2023 Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was $112.4 million, a 3% increase compared to revenue of $108.8 million in the first quarter of 2023, driven by increases in international activity. Adjusted EBITDA was $70.7 million, an 8% increase over the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) was 63%, a 5% increase from the first quarter of 2023. The increase in both Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the second quarter of 2023 was driven by improved results from our premium drill pipe product line in international markets.

The Well Services segment revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was $132.1 million, a 19% increase compared to revenue of $111.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $34.6 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 26%, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $19.9 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 18% in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in both Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the second quarter of 2023 was driven by better than anticipated results from our well control and completion services business units.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $410.4 million and the availability remaining under our ABL Credit Facility was approximately $85.3 million, assuming continued compliance with the covenants under our ABL Credit Facility. We had no balances outstanding under the Credit Facility on June 30, 2023.

Total cash proceeds received during the second quarter of 2023 from the sale of non-core assets were $3.6 million compared to total cash proceeds received during the first quarter of 2023 of $11.6 million.

The Company remains focused on cash conversion. Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $2.1 million compared to $55.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. Free Cash Flow during the second quarter of 2023 was negatively impacted by our payment of the $27.1 million use tax assessment levied against us by the Washington State Department of Revenue related to a discontinued business unit. Additionally, we incurred approximately $2.9 million in decommissioning costs associated with our oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico. Refer to page 8 for a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash from Operating Activities.

Second quarter capital expenditures were $27.5 million. The Company expects total capital expenditures for 2023 to be approximately $80 to $90 million. Approximately 80% of total 2023 capital expenditures are targeted for the replacement of existing assets. Of the total capital expenditures, approximately 75% is expected to be invested in the Rentals segment.

2023 Guidance

In looking at full year guidance a couple of factors are important to note. First, as noted in our earlier commentary, our increase in earnings for the second quarter of 2023 was largely driven by our Well Services segment, which tends to be project oriented and more uneven than our Rentals segment. Secondly, earnings for the second half of 2023 are expected to be more heavily weighted to the fourth quarter of 2023, as similar to last year a significant amount of completion deliveries are scheduled for December 2023. Based on this, the Company’s full year 2023 guidance will continue to have a wide range. We currently expect revenue to come in at a range of $870 million to $930 million with Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $300 million to $340 million for 2023. The Company will provide updated guidance in our third quarter 2023 earnings release as we gain further clarity on the timing of activity.

Conference Call Information

The Company’s management team will host a conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be available via live webcast in the “Events” section at ir.superiorenergy.com . To access via phone, participants can register for the call here , where they will be provided a phone number and access code. The call will be available for replay until August 3, 2024 on Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com . If you are a shareholder and would like to submit a question, please email your question beforehand to Jamie Spexarth at ir@superiorenergy.com.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com .





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Superior’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company also believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation, amortization, accretion and depletion, adjusted for reduction in value of assets and other charges, which management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA by segment as a percentage of segment revenues. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the tables under “―Superior Energy Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” included on pages 11 and 12 of this press release.

Free Cash Flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes, however, that Free Cash Flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of Free Cash Flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view Free Cash Flow as supplemental to our entire Statement of Cash Flows.

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, contained in this press release to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, as the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to its respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not (and was not, when prepared) available to the Company without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty and impracticability of predicting certain amounts required by GAAP with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Net income includes the impact of depreciation, income taxes and certain other items that impact comparability between periods, which may be significant and are difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. In addition, we believe such reconciliation could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The probable significance of providing this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure without the directly comparable GAAP financial measure is that such GAAP financial measure may be materially different from the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and future oral or written statements or press releases by the Company and its management may contain, certain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks” and “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company’s financial position, financial performance, depreciation expense, liquidity, strategic alternatives (including dispositions, acquisitions, and the timing thereof), market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company’s management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to conditions in the oil and gas industry and the availability of third party buyers or other strategic partners, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Form 10-Q’s for the quarters ended March 31 and June 30, 2023 and those set forth from time to time in the Company’s other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.superiorenergy.com . Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Rentals $ 112,411 $ 108,821 $ 103,729 $ 221,232 $ 192,485 Well Services 132,062 111,316 120,911 243,378 230,085 Total revenues 244,473 220,137 224,640 464,610 422,570 Cost of revenues Rentals 35,021 36,468 35,860 71,489 67,612 Well Services 85,733 81,253 85,108 166,986 165,736 Total cost of revenues 120,754 117,721 120,968 238,475 233,348 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,621 20,139 23,346 40,760 57,431 General and administrative expenses 31,177 30,990 30,231 62,167 62,249 Restructuring expenses - 1,983 1,663 1,983 3,218 Other (gains) and losses, net 47 (1,398 ) (18,013 ) (1,351 ) (16,866 ) Income from operations 71,874 50,702 66,445 122,576 83,190 Other income (expense): Interest income, net 6,513 5,439 1,459 11,952 2,638 Other income (expense) (1,836 ) (2,152 ) (13,471 ) (3,988 ) 476 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 76,551 53,989 54,433 130,540 86,304 Income tax expense (9,147 ) (24,065 ) (10,871 ) (33,212 ) (18,755 ) Net income from continuing operations 67,404 29,924 43,562 97,328 67,549 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax (9 ) 289 (1,944 ) 280 (205 ) Net income $ 67,395 $ 30,213 $ 41,618 $ 97,608 $ 67,344 Income (loss) per share - basic: Net income from continuing operations $ 3.35 $ 1.49 $ 2.18 $ 4.84 $ 3.38 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax - 0.01 (0.10 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) Net income $ 3.35 $ 1.50 $ 2.08 $ 4.85 $ 3.37 Income (loss) per share - diluted: Net income from continuing operations $ 3.35 $ 1.49 $ 2.17 $ 4.83 $ 3.37 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax - 0.01 (0.10 ) 0.02 (0.01 ) Net income $ 3.35 $ 1.50 $ 2.07 $ 4.85 $ 3.36 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 20,126 20,107 20,024 20,116 20,011 Diluted 20,143 20,131 20,076 20,136 20,065





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 330,129 $ 258,999 Accounts receivable, net 249,479 249,808 Income taxes receivable 4,541 6,665 Prepaid expenses 19,291 17,299 Inventory 82,897 65,587 Other current assets 6,104 6,276 Assets held for sale 1,369 11,978 Total current assets 693,810 616,612 Property, plant and equipment, net 298,567 282,376 Note receivable 71,581 69,679 Restricted cash 80,318 80,108 Deferred tax assets 73,362 97,492 Other assets, net 42,978 44,745 Total assets $ 1,260,616 $ 1,191,012 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 58,865 $ 31,570 Accrued expenses 100,416 116,575 Income taxes payable 11,687 11,682 Decommissioning liability 26,329 9,770 Liabilities held for sale 3,090 3,349 Total current liabilities 200,387 172,946 Decommissioning liability 133,591 150,901 Other liabilities 45,186 84,281 Total liabilities 379,164 408,128 Total stockholders' equity 881,452 782,884 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,260,616 $ 1,191,012





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 67,395 $ 30,213 $ 41,618 $ 97,608 $ 67,344 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities - - - Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,621 20,139 23,346 40,760 57,431 Other non-cash items 8,392 14,399 (5,107 ) 22,791 (22,358 ) Washington State Tax Payment (27,068 ) - - (27,068 ) - Decommissioning Costs (2,878 ) - - (2,878 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities (36,780 ) 8,502 (26,703 ) (28,278 ) (34,173 ) Net cash from operating activities 29,682 73,253 33,154 102,935 68,244 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for capital expenditures (27,540 ) (18,086 ) (9,217 ) (45,626 ) (20,514 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 3,578 11,569 1,804 15,147 15,183 Proceeds from sales of equity securities - - 6,001 - 13,366 Net cash from investing activities (23,962 ) (6,517 ) (1,412 ) (30,479 ) 8,035 Cash flows from financing activities Distributions to Shareholders - - - - - Other - (1,116 ) - (1,116 ) - Net cash from financing activities - (1,116 ) - (1,116 ) - Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,720 65,620 31,742 71,340 76,279 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 404,727 339,107 439,072 339,107 394,535 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 410,447 $ 404,727 $ 470,814 $ 410,447 $ 470,814 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow Net cash from operating activities $ 29,682 $ 73,253 $ 33,154 $ 102,935 $ 68,244 Payments for capital expenditures (27,540 ) (18,086 ) (9,217 ) (45,626 ) (20,514 ) Free Cash Flow $ 2,142 $ 55,167 $ 23,937 $ 57,309 $ 47,730





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 U.S. land Rentals $ 44,730 $ 45,133 $ 43,791 $ 89,863 $ 77,753 Well Services 5,806 6,355 4,151 12,161 8,699 Total U.S. land 50,536 51,488 47,942 102,024 86,452 U.S. offshore Rentals 37,516 35,670 36,331 73,186 69,084 Well Services 23,405 16,321 32,569 39,726 60,890 Total U.S. offshore 60,921 51,991 68,900 112,912 129,974 International Rentals 30,165 $ 28,018 23,607 58,183 45,648 Well Services 102,851 88,640 84,191 191,491 160,496 Total International 133,016 116,658 107,798 249,674 206,144 Total Revenues $ 244,473 $ 220,137 $ 224,640 $ 464,610 $ 422,570





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Rentals $ 112,411 $ 108,821 $ 103,729 $ 221,232 $ 192,485 Well Services 132,062 111,316 120,911 243,378 230,085 Total Revenues $ 244,473 $ 220,137 $ 224,640 $ 464,610 $ 422,570 Income from Operations Rentals $ 58,106 $ 53,014 $ 48,559 $ 111,120 $ 77,344 Well Services 27,425 12,854 33,147 40,279 37,282 Corporate and other (13,657 ) (15,166 ) (15,261 ) (28,823 ) (31,436 ) Total Income from Operations $ 71,874 $ 50,702 $ 66,445 $ 122,576 $ 83,190 Adjusted EBITDA Rentals $ 70,659 $ 65,182 $ 61,115 $ 135,841 $ 110,889 Well Services 34,629 19,931 25,400 54,560 41,902 Corporate and other (12,793 ) (12,289 ) (12,470 ) (25,082 ) (25,722 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,495 $ 72,824 $ 74,045 $ 165,319 $ 127,069 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Rentals 63 % 60 % 59 % 61 % 58 % Well Services 26 % 18 % 21 % 22 % 18 % Corporate and other n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin 38 % 33 % 33 % 36 % 30 % Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income from continuing operations $ 67,404 $ 29,924 $ 43,562 $ 97,328 $ 67,549 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,621 20,139 23,346 40,760 57,431 Interest income, net (6,513 ) (5,439 ) (1,459 ) (11,952 ) (2,638 ) Income tax expense 9,147 24,065 10,871 33,212 18,755 Restructuring expenses - 1,983 1,663 1,983 3,218 Other (income) expense, net 1,836 2,152 13,471 3,988 (476 ) Other adjustments (1) - - (17,409 ) - (16,770 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,495 $ 72,824 $ 74,045 $ 165,319 $ 127,069 Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA. (1) Adjustments for exit activities related to SES Energy Services India Pvt. Ltd. and the residual gain from revisions to our estimated decommissioning liability





SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Rentals Income from operations $ 58,106 $ 53,014 $ 48,559 $ 111,120 $ 77,344 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 12,553 12,168 12,556 24,721 33,545 Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,659 $ 65,182 $ 61,115 $ 135,841 $ 110,889 Wells Services Income from operations $ 27,425 $ 12,854 $ 33,147 $ 40,279 $ 37,282 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 7,204 7,077 9,662 14,281 21,390 Other adjustments (1) - - (17,409 ) - (16,770 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,629 $ 19,931 $ 25,400 $ 54,560 $ 41,902 Corporate Loss from operations $ (13,657 ) $ (15,166 ) (15,261 ) $ (28,823 ) $ - $ (31,436 ) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 864 894 1,128 1,758 - 2,496 Restructuring expenses - 1,983 1,663 1,983 - 3,218 Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,793 ) $ (12,289 ) $ (12,470 ) $ (25,082 ) $ (25,722 ) Total Income from operations $ 71,874 $ 50,702 $ 66,445 $ 122,576 $ 83,190 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 20,621 20,139 23,346 40,760 57,431 Restructuring expenses - 1,983 1,663 1,983 3,218 Other adjustments (1) - - (17,409 ) - (16,770 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,495 $ 72,824 $ 74,045 $ 165,319 $ 127,069 Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA. (1) Adjustments for exit activities related to SES Energy Services India Pvt. Ltd. and the residual gain from revisions to our estimated decommissioning liability

