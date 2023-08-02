Electric planes, motorcycles, boats showcase B.C. clean-transportation innovation

CANADA, August 2 - A high-tech revolution is dramatically changing how British Columbia moves people and goods in the air, on the land and over the water, supported by government funding for companies that specialize in inventing and advancing zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) technologies.

The CleanBC Go Electric Advanced Research and Commercialization (ARC) program is investing $5 million in a third round of funding to support research, development and demonstration of new made-in-B.C. technologies that contribute to a thriving ZEV sector.

“The transportation sector is responsible for about 40% of all provincial greenhouse gas emissions,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “The groundbreaking companies we’re supporting through this funding demonstrate the kind of technological savvy and business experience that is required to meet the transport sector’s pollution-reduction targets as we transition to a clean economy.”

The new technologies span all kinds of transportation, from electric bikes to rail and aviation, and also cover the entire ZEV sector, including infrastructure, and hydrogen and battery electric vehicles.

Notable projects from the second round of funding included a hydrogen-fuelled dinner cruise boat for use in Vancouver’s harbour; the world’s safest and smartest electric motorcycle using robotics and artificial intelligence; and converting an existing Harbour Air Seaplanes DHC-2 Mk1 Beaver aircraft to be fully electric. Upon certification from Transport Canada, Harbour Air plans to convert all its DHC-2 Mk1 Beavers to be fully electric.

“Technological innovation is just one of many hurdles on the journey to realizing our goal of becoming an electric commercial air operator,” said Bert van der Stege, chief executive officer, Harbour Air. “We value the Province’s support to the project, which not only supports our emission-reduction goals, but has also created good-paying clean-tech jobs.”

Twenty-one projects have benefited from more than $9 million in funding since the ARC program was announced in 2018. Each of the projects contributes to greater economic development of British Columbia’s ZEV sector, providing good jobs for people and promoting cleaner, healthier technologies.

“B.C. is the first jurisdiction in the world to legislate a 100% ZEV target by 2040 ­– and since move our target date to 2035 – with progressive targets for 2025 and 2030. We are steadily moving toward this commitment, and in fact, reached our first target years ahead of schedule,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “CleanBC supports these targets through many actions, including rebates, infrastructure development, training people for future jobs in zero-emission transportation and community energy, and investing in clean-energy technologies.”

The CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 is B.C.’s plan to expand and accelerate climate action, building on the province’s natural advantages – abundant clean electricity, high-value natural resources, and a highly skilled workforce. It sets a path for increased collaboration to build a British Columbia that works for everyone.

Quick Facts:

Since the ARC Program launched in 2018, approximately 175 full-time-equivalent jobs have been created and sustained by the projects.

The ZEV sector continues to provide great jobs for British Columbians with an estimated 270 companies that provide 6,700 full-time jobs and contribute $622 million to the provincial gross domestic product.

Learn More:

To learn more about the CleanBC Go Electric Advanced Research and Commercialization program, visit:

https://arcbc.ca/

To learn more about the CleanBC plan, visit:

https://cleanbc.gov.bc.ca/