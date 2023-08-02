Health PEI now offering French home care services in Prince County

CANADA, August 2 - Health PEI Home Care Services are now available in French to better support PEI’s Francophone community in the Prince County area. The service officially began June 19, 2023 with funding support from Health Canada.

French-language home care has been identified as a key priority by members of the Acadian and Francophone community through the French Language Services Consultation process, as dictated by the French Language Services Act.

“The aim is to create a culture of providing services in French and to plan for additional bilingual human resources to meet the needs of the French-speaking communities on Prince Edward Island. The Home Care French Language Program was launched with the goal of developing and implementing an integrated home care program model to support the delivery of care in homes for the Francophone community.” - Crystal Praught, Director of Home-Based Care

While implementing the program, Health PEI first determined the French language proficiency of home-care staff, designated bilingual positions, and offered online modular training. Health PEI is also pleased to offer French Language training at no cost.

Two-thirds of home care staff in Prince County have completed the course, demonstrating a committed workforce. Programs like this help to reinforce the concept of person-centered care.

For more information on the Home Care French Language Program, contact Crystal Praught, Director of Home Based Care at cdpraught@ihis.org or Lisa Gotell, Bilingual Project Manager at lgotell@ihis.org.

Media contact:

Alana Sprague

Public Engagement Officer, Health PEI

asprague@ihis.org