The governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island invest in the expansion and electrification of public transit in Charlottetown

CANADA, August 2 - Today, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque, the Honorable Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and His Worship Philip Brown, Mayor of Charlottetown, announced a joint investment of more than $22.7 million to support the expansion and electrification of public transit in Charlottetown.

This investment will enable the construction of a new maintenance facility with storage bays to accommodate 19 electric buses, three maintenance bays, seven new battery electric buses, and three new diesel buses to maintain adequate service coverage during the electrification process.

To support sustainable operations, the project will also include the installation of a 400kWh Solar Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). This technology will stabilize the energy demand for electric bus charging, leading to reduced utility costs. Additionally, four electric vehicle chargers will be installed in the new facility to further reinforce the commitment to eco-friendly public transit infrastructure.

The electrification of Charlottetown’s bus fleet will make transit cleaner, quieter and more comfortable for all users.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country’s economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

“Our government is investing in infrastructure that supports a strong economy, creates jobs, and builds greener, more resilient communities. The investment we’re making today will improve public transit for thousands of Islanders while lowering our greenhouse gas emissions.”

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“Our government continues to support Charlottetown in laying the foundation for a sustainable future in transportation. The new maintenance facility will not only support the arrival of electric buses but also contribute to reducing environmental impact. These projects showcase our shared commitment to innovation, efficiency, and a greener tomorrow.”

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown

“The benefits of investing in public transit are clear – they make our communities greener and more inclusive. This funding will improve our island transit system to make it more efficient, lower-emission, and more capable of meeting the needs of our residents, especially those who rely on public transit to get to work or school.”

Heath MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Malpeque

“Prince Edward Island is investing in reliable and affordable public transit to help our population grow and succeed in an environmentally sustainable way. New electric buses and expanded charging capacity will change the way we look at commuting. By reducing greenhouse gas emissions, we are putting Prince Edward Island on a path towards meeting net zero goals.” The Honorable Ernie Hudson, Minster of Transportation and Infrastructure

“The City of Charlottetown prioritizes supporting the needs of our growing community while meeting our responsibility to environmental sustainability; it's important for residents and visitors to be able to move around without the burden of owning a vehicle or contributing to our carbon footprint. This funding will aid the growth of more sustainable transport for the residents of the entire capital region.”

His Worship Philip Brown, Mayor of Charlottetown

The Government of Canada is investing $4,637,100 towards the construction of a new maintenance facility and $4,465,120 for the purchase of new electric and diesel buses The Government of Prince Edward Island is contributing $3,863,864 towards the construction of a new maintenance facility and $3,720,561 for the purchase of new electric and diesel buses. The City of Charlottetown is contributing $3,091,787 towards the construction of a new maintenance facility. The City of Charlottetown, the Town of Stratford and Town of Cornwall are providing a joint contribution of $2,977,119 for the purchase of new electric and diesel buses.

The Government of Canada’s funding comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today’s announcement, 10 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Prince Edward Island, with a total federal contribution of more than $12.5 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $10.4 million.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

