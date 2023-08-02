Statement on Passing of Youth Following Floods

CANADA, August 2 - Today is another tragic day in Nova Scotia. Another young person’s life was lost following the devastating July floods.

These floods have caused a tremendous amount of heartache and pain. My sincere condolences go out to the family. While I know nothing can make this better or hurt less, I hope they can find some closure.

These past few weeks have been unimaginable, and four families will never be the same. Words can’t describe the pain they are feeling. They are in the hearts and minds of all Nova Scotians.

I thank the heroic first responders, RCMP, local fire department, volunteer firefighters, search and rescue and the community of West Hants. The four missing souls were found thanks to their efforts. They will never be forgotten.

-30-