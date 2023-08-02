The Governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island sign bilateral agreement to end gender-based violence

CANADA, August 2 - Living a life free from violence is a fundamental human right, but gender‑based violence (GBV) continues to be a significant barrier to achieving gender equality in Canada. It is one of the most pervasive, deadly, and deeply rooted human rights violations of our time that affects people of all backgrounds, genders, and ages.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and the Honourable Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Early Years and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, announced a historic bilateral agreement. The federal government will be investing $9.6 million over four years to support the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence in Prince Edward Island (PEI). This historic and comprehensive plan reflects our commitment to preventing gender-based violence, while empowering communities through community-led solutions. The Plan is focused on three priority areas: increasing prevention efforts; reaching underserved and at-risk populations; and stabilizing the GBV sector.

Launched in November 2022 by Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women, the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence is a 10-year plan that sets a framework to have a Canada free of gender-based violence – a Canada that supports victims, survivors and their families from coast to coast to coast. The National Action Plan is informed by over 1000 recommendations from frontline organizations, survivors, experts and Indigenous partners.

This agreement will support the Government of PEI in their collaboration with organizations across the province to enhance services to victims and survivors of gender-based violence, as well as their families. The support for prevention initiatives, programs and services will seek to address the root causes of GBV to stop violence before it occurs, with a focus on at-risk and underserved populations.

This announcement is among a series of bilateral agreements that are being signed between the federal government and provinces and territories.

Coordinated and collaborative actions from federal, provincial, and territorial governments are key in effectively preventing and addressing GBV. Provincial and territorial governments will continue working together in partnership with survivors, Indigenous partners, civil society, front-line service providers, municipalities, the private sector and researchers to implement the National Action Plan within their jurisdictions in a way that responds to the evolving needs of and emerging issues for survivors and victims of GBV.

Quotes

“Gender-based violence is unacceptable and has no place in our country. Today’s historic announcement builds on years of federal, provincial and territorial collaboration, working with Indigenous partners, survivors, experts, and frontline organizations. We know that we cannot end gender-based violence unless we work together, that’s why multi-level partnership is the foundation of our National Action Plan. This is an important step towards a safer Canada for everyone.”

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

“This agreement is many years in the making, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts this multi-year funding will have on our province and our country as we work towards ending gender-based violence in Canada.” The Honourable Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Early Years and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

Quick facts

Since 2021, the Government of Canada has committed $1.14 billion to advance the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, including $539.3 million over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan.

More than 11 million people in Canada aged 15 and over have experienced intimate partner violence, a type of gender-based violence, at least once since the age of 15.

In 2009, it was estimated that intimate partner violence has an economic cost of $7.4 billion annually, and sexual violence, a cost of $4.8 billion annually. It is further estimated that Canadian businesses lose millions due to decreased productivity and individuals being unable to work as a result of GBV.

The rise in Canada’s violent offences in 2021 was primarily driven by an 18% increase in the rate of sexual assault. In PEI, the number of reported sexual assaults in 2021 was more than double the number reported five years prior.

