GEORGIA, August 2 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that the Board of Natural Resources (DNR) voted unanimously to approve Jeff Cown as Director of the Environmental Protection Division (EPD), effective August 16.

“I look forward to Jeff's continued service to our state as EPD Director,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “With an accomplished and dedicated history in this field, he will be an asset to the Division as it continues the essential work of ensuring Georgia remains a good steward of our natural resources while balancing the needs of our citizens. I also want to thank my Executive Counsel, David Dove, for serving as Interim EPD Director.

Jeff Cown has been with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and has served as the Director the State Parks and Historic Sites Division since September of 2018. In this role, he oversees the management of 70 properties that preserve the state's environment and history. Prior to this role, Cown spent over 28 years with the Environmental Protection Division, serving as Chief of the Land Protection Branch. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering degree from the University of Georgia and is a graduate of the Institute of Georgia Environmental Leadership (IGEL), Georgia’s environmental leadership program.