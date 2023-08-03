Submit Release
Border Patrol Agents apprehend suspect in connection with a homicide investigation

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – On August 1, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a homicide suspect attempting to flee to Mexico.

The Mexican national was encountered at the Brownsville, Texas bus station as a part of a local, state, and federal interagency coordination with Fort Brown and Brownsville Stations. The suspect is identified by agents as a migrant who overstayed her visitor visa and was successfully taken into custody.

Agents are actively collaborating with other federal agencies and the Houston, Texas Police Department to have the suspect extradited to Harris County in connection to an on-going homicide investigation.

“Extremely proud of our Border Patrol Agents for their collaboration with our law enforcement partner agencies, their vigilance, and relentless pursuit, ensuring our community's safety by apprehending the wanted suspect.  Their bravery and commitment are a testament to our Agency's excellence,” stated RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

