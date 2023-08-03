Submit Release
CBP officers arrest woman attempting to smuggle three children at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge uncovered an alleged child smuggling attempt involving three minors and arrested a woman in connection with the failed smuggling attempt. 

“Our CBP officers shut down this would-be child smuggling attempt using their inspection skills and experience,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP remains committed to upholding our immigration laws and this apprehension perfectly illustrates that commitment.”

On July 31, 2023, CBP officers assigned to Juarez-Lincoln Bridge encountered a 54-year-old female U.S. citizen traveling in a 2014 Ford Taurus who presented U.S. birth certificates for three minor children and referred them for a secondary inspection. During the examination, CBP officers discovered that the birth certificates, while legitimate, did not belong to the children. Further, the minors, a 12-year-old boy and two girls, ages 10 and 4, were Mexican citizens and did not possess valid entry documents.

CBP officers arrested the woman for alleged violation of U.S. immigration law and seized the vehicle.

