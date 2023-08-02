CCSI NEWS: The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that it is investigating allegations that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. ("Consensus Cloud Solutions") (NASDAQ: CCSI) violated federal securities laws.



CURRENT INVESTIGATION DETAILS:On February 22, 2023, the company announced that “as a result of the unintentional errors noted [below], the audit committee (the ‘Audit Committee’) of the board of directors of the Company reached a determination to restate its unaudited financial statements for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022.” The “unintentional errors” were “primarily relating to (i) to a legacy accounting practice, inherited from the spin transaction in its SoHo business that grossed up revenue by $1.9 million and $5.3 million for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022, respectively, with a corresponding offset to bad debt expense (‘SoHo Error’) and (ii) the timing of revenue recognition of $2.2 million and $2.5 million for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022, respectively, which after review, the Company has concluded should be reclassified as deferred revenue (‘Deferred Revenue Error’).” Following this news, on February 22, 2023, Consensus Cloud Solution’s shares fell by over 21%.

