New Hours of Operation at Disaster Recovery Center

Effective today, the Disaster Recovery Center located at Guam Community College will be extending its hours of operation. The new hours are as follows:

Location Address Hours Guam Community College 1 Sesame St., Building E, Mangilao, GU 96913 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. -5 p.m., Saturday, Closed, Sunday

These expanded hours will provide greater convenience for survivors seeking in-person assistance from FEMA.

Although the deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance has passed, the Disaster Recovery Center at Guam Community College remains open to provide vital support for ongoing recovery efforts. You can learn more about FEMA and other federal disaster assistance programs, understand any letters you get from FEMA, get answers to questions about your application, or get referrals to agencies that may offer other assistances.

Disaster Recovery Centers are barrier-free and provide equal access to all visitors. If you use American Sign Language or assistive technology, and if you need accommodations to communicate, please notify FEMA staff at the center immediately.

Visiting a Disaster Recovery Center is not your only option to contact FEMA. You can visit disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA Mobile App, or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. (The Helpline is available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week at no cost for Guam residents). Help is available in many languages.

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, visit our website .