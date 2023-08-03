DJX Show Teams Up with Rocavaka for Unforgettable Nights in Atlantic City
DJX Show Teams Up with Rocavaka in Atlantic City for music, cutting-edge technology, and premium spirits. August 7th to 10th, 2023ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience the Ultimate DJX Show Extravaganza with Rocavaka at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, N.J., from August 7th to 10th, 2023!
Showcasing, cutting-edge technology, and premium spirits at the DJX Show set to take place at the iconic Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Rocavaka is thrilled to announce this year's event, showcasing an unparalleled fusion of innovation and entertainment!
The DJX Show will unite the DJ industry under one roof, delivering an electrifying experience with its winning combination of state-of-the-art technologies and comprehensive educational programs. However, the excitement doesn't end there – the show is about to get even better with the captivating presence of Rocavaka!
Rocavaka is set to take center stage at DJX by introducing its exciting new mobile bar, the Rocavaka Bus, parked right on the show floor. Attendees can look forward to indulging in a delightful array of signature Rocavaka cocktails, meticulously crafted to elevate the spirits of both music enthusiasts and vaka connoisseurs alike.
To top it all off, the DJX After Dark closing party, celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop on August 9th at the Daer nightclub within the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, sponsored by Rocavaka. The Fevent will feature performances by renowned artists such as Scorpio, Melle Mel, and Sugarhill Gang. Other sponsors include Pioneer and RCF.
President and CEO Shawn Hazan of the DJX Show stated. "We are thrilled to welcome Rocavaka as our exclusive liquor sponsor for DJX'23. Having a dynamic brand like Rocavaka on board adds another dimension to the show's direction of embracing lifestyle and music. As a music-forward brand themselves, Rocavaka perfectly complements the spirit of DJX, and we are excited to see how their presence enhances the overall experience for our exhibitors and attendees. Together, we are raising the bar and taking DJX to new heights, creating an unforgettable event that celebrates the passion of the DJ lifestyle.”
"Rocavaka's mission is simple: to bring to market the finest, smoothest, and tastiest vodka that appeals to all!" stated Bobby Fallas, CEO of Rocavaka. "We are thrilled to join hands with the DJX Show and share our passion for music and spirits with the attendees. This will be an unparalleled experience you won't want to miss
For more information and ticket reservations, please visit https://www.djxshow.com/registration
About DJX:
DJX is a progressive industry event that is shaping the DJ industry, engaging the community to evolve and unite DJs globally from all Quadrants —Mobile, Club, Studio & those that are nXt. With a commitment to innovation and an unwavering passion for industry talent, DJX has emerged as a global leader, showcasing the transformative power of the DJ ecosystem.
About Rocavaka:
Rocavaka is a pioneering brand committed to crafting the finest, smoothest, and tastiest vodka in the market. With a focus on quality, innovation, and artists, Rocavaka aims to create a vodka that caters to the diverse tastes of discerning consumers, making every moment a celebration. https://rocavaka.com/
