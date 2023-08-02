Share Your Good News! Maine DOE Seeking to Highlight ESSER Federal Emergency Relief Funding Projects

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is looking to share stories of school administrative units (SAUs) using Federal Emergency Relief Funding to positively impact their students and school communities.

The Maine DOE is administering a questionnaire to collect information about these projects in order to create stories that will be shared broadly through the Maine DOE communication efforts. Sharing good news about the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding increases transparency and visibility, giving the public insight into the purpose and impact of these funds.

Find the questionnaire here: Federal Emergency Relief Funds Highlights

If you have any further questions or need clarification, reach out to Maine Department of Education Communications and Outreach Coordinator Rachel Paling at rachel.paling@maine.gov.