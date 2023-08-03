Quiet Light Announces Attendance at the Business of Software Conference USA in October
Quiet Light is Excited to Lead Founders, CXOs, and Emerging Leaders in Software Companies on a Pre-Conference Treasure Hunt in Downtown RaleighINVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This October, from the 2-4th, with pre-conference activities starting on October 1, an exclusive group of lead founders, CXOs, and emerging leaders in software companies will gather in Raleigh, North Carolina for Business of Software (BoS) USA 2023. Event attendees can share the challenges and triumphs of building effective successful and successful software companies. Event attendees will also network with and hear talks from entrepreneurs and experts in their fields.
Starting on Sunday, October 1, attendees can participate in a pre-conference treasure hunt to mingle with fellow attendees and explore Downtown Raleigh. The Walking Treasure Quest is led by Quiet Light, a leading authority in selling online businesses. For the second year in a row, Quiet Light is the adventure leader at BoS. This year, Quiet Light invites BoS attendees to join them, searching high and low in a race against time to unlock a treasure chest and win a mystery prize. The scavenger hunt begins at the historic Sir Walter Raleigh statue. Then teams can embark upon a thrilling search for clues among historical, artistic, and unique locations in the downtown area.
Throughout the last 16 years, Quiet Light has been at the forefront of helping entrepreneurs build, buy, and sell online businesses. With a wealth of experience, the Quiet Light team of entrepreneurs is passionate about empowering online business owners to reach new heights. They provide resources and guidance for increasing business value, reducing business risks, and navigating successful exits. They live by a mantra of relentless honesty, which has allowed them to establish a reputation for providing reliable information that helps owners make informed business decisions.
Quiet Light is an online business brokerage company founded in 2006 by Mark Daoust and has grown to sell over 600 online businesses and over $300,000,000 in total transaction value. Every Advisor at Quiet Light Brokerage has built, bought, or sold an online business, from the founder to the newest team member. Quiet Light provides sellers with a comprehensive, free, no-strings-attached valuation that considers the financials, unique systems, processes, and differentiators. Quiet Light also provides buyers with perfect acquisition opportunities.
