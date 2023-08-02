Ukrainian/Russian speakers invited to volunteer at foreigner integration centres in Poland

Young people with knowledge of Ukrainian and/or Russian are invited to apply for volunteering positions at the Foreigner’s Integration Centres run by the Regional Centre for Social Policy (ROPS) in Poznań and Piła in Poland. The position in Piła is open to volunteers from Armenia and Ukraine, and in Poznań to applicants from Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine. The opportunities are funded under the European Solidarity Corps.

The activity runs for a total of 52 weeks between September 2023 and the end of November 2024. The deadline for applications is 31 August 2023.

The centres provide assistance for migrants staying in the province of Wielkopolska, serving as an information point with necessary information on various aspects related to everyday life in Poland, Polish language and adaptation courses, juridical and psychological support, activities for children, etc.).

The volunteers will support the centres in their everyday work. Their tasks will include: running different activities mostly for children and youth (language, artistic, creative); support in organising events and meetings; promoting organised activities; taking care of the digital documentation; coming up with an idea for personal mini-project that will be planned according to the needs of the target group.

The volunteers will be provided with accommodation in a single room, and will receive a monthly support allowance and pocket money.

