Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,757 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,599 in the last 365 days.

Ukrainian/Russian speakers invited to volunteer at foreigner integration centres in Poland

Young people with knowledge of Ukrainian and/or Russian are invited to apply for volunteering positions at the Foreigner’s Integration Centres run by the Regional Centre for Social Policy (ROPS) in Poznań and Piła in Poland. The position in Piła is open to volunteers from Armenia and Ukraine, and in Poznań to applicants from Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine. The opportunities are funded under the European Solidarity Corps.

The activity runs for a total of 52 weeks between September 2023 and the end of November 2024. The deadline for applications is 31 August 2023.

The centres provide assistance for migrants staying in the province of Wielkopolska, serving as an information point with necessary information on various aspects related to everyday life in Poland, Polish language and adaptation courses, juridical and psychological support, activities for children, etc.).

The volunteers will support the centres in their everyday work. Their tasks will include: running different activities mostly for children and youth (language, artistic, creative); support in organising events and meetings; promoting organised activities; taking care of the digital documentation; coming up with an idea for personal mini-project that will be planned according to the needs of the target group.

The volunteers will be provided with accommodation in a single room, and will receive a monthly support allowance and pocket money. 

Find out more

Foreigner’s Integration Centre in Poznań

Foreigner’s Integration Centre in Piła

You just read:

Ukrainian/Russian speakers invited to volunteer at foreigner integration centres in Poland

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more